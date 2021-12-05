ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the scenes of "Being the Ricardos"

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in "Being the Ricardos," Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem...

www.cbsnews.com

New York Post

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to go hard on her mom in biopic

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to “take the gloves off” in his biopic about her famous mother, saying she “wasn’t an easy woman.”. The Oscar-winning director, whose film about Ball hits cinemas next month, made the revelation during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last week. Sorkin said he...
CELEBRITIES
ryerecord.com

“Being the Ricardos” Isn’t All Fun and Games

On the surface, it’s surprising that writer-director Aaron Sorkin chose as his latest project a film about Lucille Ball. After all, “I Love Lucy” has been off the air for over six decades, and while its legend lives on, few viewers under the age of 60 have much of a relationship to it. But Sorkin has ideas. “Being the Ricardos” may be perceived as an historical drama blended with a biopic, but just as he did in last year’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Sorkin is speaking directly to our current moment.
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

‘Being the Ricardos’ reveals Lucy’s inside story

Above: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star in "Being the Ricardos," which opens Friday. (Photo/Netflix) It feels funny to see a movie based on people who starred on a television show that you watched as a child. That’s how I react whenever I saw a trailer for “Being the Ricardos,”...
MOVIES
Bowling Green Daily News

'Being the Ricardos' an effective snapshot of TV icons

Capturing the essence of the iconic television show “I Love Lucy” and its stars, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, is a task not many would dare to tackle. Yet the new film “Being the Ricardos” does just that. In the skillful hands of writer/director Aaron Sorkin and strong work from a talented cast – headlined by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem – this entertaining peek behind the curtains is an effective snapshot of the golden age of television and the icons that helped shape that era.
MOVIES
vanalstyneleader.com

AT THE MOVIES: Being the Ricardos isn't quite worth tuning in to

It’s time to put on a show. Or at least prepare one. It’s Monday morning and the cast and crew of I Love Lucy have five days to execute a new episode of the most popular TV show on the airwaves. But there’s a problem. Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) has been accused of being a communist. Her real-life husband and sitcom co-star Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) is convinced there’s nothing to worry about. No major publications are talking about it, surely it’ll blow over. But Ball’s mind is gripped with fear over how this could topple a show she loves with all her heart. As she goes through the next few days getting every detail of this I Love Lucy episode just right, various flashbacks show the audience how Ball and Arnaz met, as well as the ways they’ve betrayed and supported each other over the years. 
TV SERIES
The Independent

Review: Sorkin goes behind the scenes of Lucy and Desi

If things had gone according to plan, Lucille Ball would have been a major movie star. Instead, she had to settle for being the queen of television comedy for over 25 years. Not exactly a lousy alternative. But the new film “Being the Ricardos” does make one wonder if Ball may have had a few other successful careers, like director (and not just of her own show) had she been born just a few years later.In Aaron Sorkin’s loving and sharp dramatization of a particularly fraught week during the making of “I Love Lucy ” Ball, as played by Nicole...
MOVIES
thehendersonnews.com

Javier Bardem struggled with voice in Being the Ricardos

Javier Bardem admits that it was difficult to master Desi Arnaz's voice in 'Being the Ricardos'. The 52-year-old actor stars alongside Nicole Kidman in the new movie – which documents the complex marriage between 'I Love Lucy' stars Desi and Lucille Ball – and admits that he had to work to match Arnaz's high-pitched tones.
MOVIES
fox32chicago.com

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem talk 'Being the Ricardos'

CHICAGO - The lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, as well as the behind-the-scenes drama of "I Love Lucy," is now getting biopic streaming in the new Aaron Sorkin film "Being the Ricardos" – and the legendary TV stars are portrayed by a pair of Oscar winners in Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CHICAGO, IL
wflx.com

What's not to love about 'Being the Ricardos?'

"I Love Lucy" premiered in 1951 with 180 episodes produced over six seasons. The comedy series about bandleader Ricky Ricardo and his trouble-finding wife Lucy became a ratings powerhouse in the early days of television and created techniques like multiple camera set-ups and live audiences that are still followed today. The show is simply a classic.
TV SERIES
nbcpalmsprings.com

Free Movie Screening: “Being the Ricardos”

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are fantastic as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively. And writer/director Aaron Sorkin created a film that is at once touching and thought-provoking. And now, courtesy of NBC Palm Springs and Amazon Studios, you are invited to see the film in advance in our exclusive...
MOVIES
KCET

Behind-the-Scenes Drama of America's Funniest and Most Adored TV Couple 'Being the Ricardos' at the KCET Cinema Series on Nov. 30

Q&A immediately following screening with Oscar-nominated producer Todd Black. While making "I Love Lucy," Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) face a major crisis that jeopardizes their careers and marriage. Academy Award-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin explores one production week in the groundbreaking television sitcom to reveal the Hollywood power couple’s romantic and professional relationship. The cast includes J. K. Simmons as William Frawley and Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance, among others.
TV SERIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Being The Ricardos: I Love Lucy But Not This Film

Being The Ricardos may try its best but the new film–written and directed by Aaron Sorkin–contains a host of problems. First and foremost, Javier Bardem is from Spain, not Cuba. To have better representation, the actor playing Desi Arnaz should be from Cuba. Depending on who you speak with, this is potentially a major problem. Sorkin’s opinion on the matter–see interview link below–is that “Spanish and Cuban aren’t actable.” He believes that the same also applies to his feelings on gay and straight. Not everyone agrees when it comes to casting but for what it’s worth, Lucie Arnaz approves of Bardem’s casting. Think of it this way: it’s almost like casting an Ashkenazi Jew for the role of a Sephardic Jew or vice versa.
MOVIES
Washington City Paper

Being the Ricardos: On Being a Woman in Hollywood

It was only a matter of time before writer-director Aaron Sorkin made a movie about Lucille Ball. Sorkin loves comedy, as fans of his aborted TV series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip know. He loves characters who are the smartest people in the room, as Ball, who essentially invented the multi-camera sitcom, always was. He is also fascinated by behind-the-scenes dealings of very public people, be they public officials (The West Wing), TV anchors (The Newsroom), or the founders of Facebook (The Social Network). What he’s not is an historian. Being the Ricardos may be categorized as a biopic of a gone-but-not-forgotten icon, but just as he did in last year’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sorkin is using the past to address the concerns of the present.
MOVIES
Houston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:Being The Ricardos

Describe This Movie Using One Calvin and Hobbes Quote:. CALVIN: It says here that "religion is the opiate of the masses" ... what do you suppose that means?. TV: It means Karl Marx hadn't seen anything yet. Brief Plot Synopsis: Looking at the sausage-making grape-stomping process behind one of the...
HOUSTON, TX
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | ‘Being the Ricardos’ is a fun ’50s flashback

Now playing at Laemmle Newhall; begins streaming Dec. 21 on Amazon Prime. Where does one start with the careers of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz? Theirs is a decades-long story of genuine love, creative frustration, glass ceilings for female and immigrant performers, mutual respect, long-term success, romantic betrayal, and ultimately, their emergence as two legends of broadcasting. That’s a lot for one movie to carry, but the ever-resourceful writer/director Aaron Sorkin has made a critical and wise decision to smush all of that narrative into a single week on the set of “I Love Lucy” – a week that could represent two lifetimes.
MOVIES
Variety

Javier Bardem Says ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Halle Bailey’s Voice ‘Is Out of This World’

Javier Bardem couldn’t help but rave about his “Little Mermaid” co-star Halle Bailey at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film, “Being the Ricardos,” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6. “Her voice is out of this world,” the Oscar-winner told Variety. “She was warming up the voice near me and I was like, ‘What was that?’ It would take me a lifetime to be able to [hit] that note. It’s amazing.” Bailey will star as Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy will play her evil aunt Ursula in director Rob...
LOS ANGELES, CA

