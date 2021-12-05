ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 14 people have died and 56 are injured after a volcano erupted suddenly in Java, Indonesia, authorities said

By Bethany Dawson
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUTSR_0dEdd4XR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0dYX_0dEdd4XR00
Damaged houses are covered with volcanic ash at Sumberwuluh village, following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang regency, East Java province, Indonesia, December 5, 2021.

REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

  • Mount Semeru, the largest volcano on the Indonesian island of Java, erupted on December 4.
  • On December 5, authorities confirm that 14 people have died and 56 have been injured.
  • Neighboring towns have been impacted by volcanic ash, and almost 1,000 people have been displaced.

The eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru — the tallest mountain on the island of Java — has killed at least 14 and injured 56, mostly with burns.

Terrifying videos show the sky filling with thick smoke as residents run from the disaster.

This is the second eruption of Mount Semeru this year, causing 1,300 people to be evacuated.

The eruption, on the afternoon of December 4, destroyed 30 buildings and a bridge connecting the Lumajang district and the city of Malang.

The national disaster service has confirmed that it will rebuild severely damaged homes. Those who cannot live in their homes following the disaster will get 500,000 Indonesian Rupiah ($34.42) per month for six months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTX8J_0dEdd4XR00
An Indonesian rescue officer stands near a broken bridge that was hit by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Candipuro village, Lumajang, Indonesia December 5, 2021,

Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto via REUTERS

People across the country have been affected by the volcanic ash, BNBP has confirmed.

The authority report that 902 people are displaced following the eruption.

Mount Semeru is over 3,600 meters (12,000 feet) tall, and is one of Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes.

Read the original article on Business Insider

