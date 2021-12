Price reached as high as $74.20 to move past 50-day MA. Terra has been identified by traders as one of the top performers after the weekend’s market crash. Terra price analysis for the day shows another positive outlook for the LUNA token, with price increasing almost 6 percent on the day’s trade. With a 24-hour high of $74.20, price sits well above the 50-day moving average at $73.09 at the time of writing. Since last Monday’s market crash, Terra has responded back strongly to be identified as one of the top performers in the market. Price currently sits above the resistance range of $72.84 and looks to be garnering more buyer interest.

