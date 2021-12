Bitcoin’s price continues to be unable to recover and charts more losses across the board. This might spell further troubles for the bulls. Bitcoin price is now sub $49,000, about 27% below the ATH ($69k). Options traders set different hedging strategies during the previous weeks to protect against the market downside. Next Friday, December 17th, about $630 million worth of bitcoin options contracts will expire in Deribit. The max pain scenario for this expiry is if the price is at $50K. Calls at 60k strike price have the highest open interest with 1005 contracts. Options traders have sold lots of calls for this strike. They seem to look at the 60k strike price as a resistance for now.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO