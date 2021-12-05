ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘When COVID goes up, tourist taxes go down’: How new travel rules could impact local tourism

By Karen Parks, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JiTSl_0dEdcRl800
(Ahn Young-joon)

ORLANDO, Fla. — New COVID-19 testing requirements for international travelers entering the United States go into effect Monday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Starting at 12:01 a.m., all international passengers traveling to the United States, regardless of vaccination status, must present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than a day before departure.

“My plan I’m announcing…pulls no punches in the fight against COVID-19,” President Joe Biden said Thursday as he announced the new rules.

The guidelines had previously allowed inbound travelers to test up to three days before entering the country.

The shift in policy underscores the potential threat posed by the newly-discovered omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Scientists are still working to determine how transmissible it is, how sick it makes people, and how well the current vaccines work against it.

International travel resumed at Orlando International Airport less than a month ago.

While the new restrictions could mean fewer tourists visiting the area, Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond says the sacrifice may be necessary in the long run.

“When COVID goes up, tourist taxes go down, and when COVID goes down, tourist taxes go up.”

President Biden said COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in the coming weeks and over the winter.

Any foreign national who travels to the United States must be fully vaccinated, but there remains no vaccination requirement for American citizens traveling by air globally or domestically.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New Covid travel rules ‘completely ineffective’

Tougher Covid-19 restrictions on international travel have been “completely ineffective in the past”, according to the former boss of British Airways’ parent company.Ex-IAG chief executive Willie Walsh described the reintroduction of tighter quarantine and testing regulations due to concern over the Omicron variant of coronavirus as a “knee-jerk decision” which imposes “huge hardship” on travellers.From 4am on Tuesday fully-vaccinated people entering the UK will be required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a PCR test taken on the second day after they arrive.The tests must be bought from the private sector, typically costing around £55.Previously fully-vaccinated travellers...
WORLD
smartertravel.com

Breaking: New COVID Test Rules for Travelers to the U.S.

The White House just announced that beginning “early next week”, the United States will begin requiring all travelers entering the country to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of departure, regardless of nationality or vaccination status. Currently, fully-vaccinated travelers only need a test that had been taken within three days of traveling, while unvaccinated travelers have to get their test within the one-day window.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
News On 6

New COVID-19 Protocols Impact International Travelers

If you're planning on traveling internationally for the holidays you'll want to be aware of some changes because of COVID-19. Starting Monday, a new federal change is requiring people that are traveling out of the country to get a negative test to come home. “It’s just new information. We’re just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

How to find the right coronavirus test for new U.S. travel rules

The United States on Monday began requiring all inbound international travelers to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within a day of their flight to enter the country. The requirement is mandatory for anyone at least 2 years old, even American citizens and legal residents, regardless of vaccination status.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Amtrak says it could cut service over vaccination mandate

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Amtrak will need to reduce service in January unless more employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, the passenger rail system’s president says. Stephen Gardner says about 95% of Amtrak workers are at least partially vaccinated. The rest face a Jan. 4 deadline that the Biden administration set for employees of federal contractors.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Travel Assessment#Cdcgov#American#Cox Media Group
The Independent

How do the new travel rules affect me?

New rules are being introduced for arriving travellers due to fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant.Here the PA news agency answers 11 key questions about what is changing.– What is happening?From 4am on Tuesday, everyone arriving in the UK must have taken a coronavirus test in the 48 hours before their departure.– What type of test is required?Lateral flow tests are accepted, which are cheaper and quicker than PCR tests – Can I get a test from the NHS?NHS tests cannot be used for international travel. People must purchase a test from a private company.– What other testing rules have...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
63K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy