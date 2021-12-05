ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Coming Up Today: Greeneville, Pound, Norton Christmas parades

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

(WJHL) – There are a handful of holiday celebrations coming up near the Tri-Cities today, and WJHL has a quick list for where you can find them!

Greeneville, Tn. Christmas Parade

“Christmas Through the Decades” will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, and participants are encouraged to dress up in historic garb from Greeneville’s past.

Floats will be staged on Bohannon Street before turning left onto Main Street and heading downtown on South Main Street.

Pound, Va. Christmas Parade

The Town of Pound, Virginia will host their Main Street Christmas Parade starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from town officials.

Norton, Va. Christmas Parade

Norton’s Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Park Avenue Sunday night, and will be just one part of their greater Holiday Extravaganza .

