FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warm front passing late Thursday has lead to a rather humid and very foggy Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for all counties in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio so be sure to take it slow as you head out the door. Fog will begin to lessen by lunchtime while skies remain mostly cloudy and high temperatures reach the mid-50s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO