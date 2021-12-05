ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 - Week 1 Seasonal Challenges

By Mark Delaney
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite Chapter 3 has arrived, and in Season 1, you'll be earning XP through a variety of new challenges. But the bulk of that XP is going to come every single week with weekly challenges, better known this season as "seasonal challenges." Such challenges in the first week are fairly straightforward,...

Gamespot

Apex Legends Wattson Guide: How To Best Use Her Abilities, Combo Tips And Tricks

Apex Legends has a large variety of legends with different skill sets, but no legend is better at defense than Wattson. There are three other defensive legends--Caustic, Gibraltar, and Rampart--but all three are designed to defend their allies by dealing damage to enemies and thus deterring them from approaching. Though Wattson can deal a little damage with her tactical ability, her kit is entirely designed around fortifying a position, neutralizing other legends' abilities, and buffing her allies with regenerative body shields. She's an entirely selfless legend, who gives everything to protecting her allies, at the cost of having no offensive abilities of her own. Here's a rundown on how Wattson's abilities work, how to unlock her, and more tips on how to best play as her.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Serious Sam 4 Launch Trailer

Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series that scales up chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic Serious Sam formula is revamped by putting an unstoppable arsenal up against an unimaginable number of enemies that requires players to circle-strafe and backpedal-blast their way out of impossible situations.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Skull Locations: How To Find All 12 Skulls

Halo Infinite has arrived, and while it changes a lot--like making multiplayer free-to-play and putting Master Chief in an open world setting for the first time--some things never change. Halo Skulls are back and once again set to tease players with their hard-to-reach hiding spots. 343 has really hidden the game's Skulls well this time, thanks to the open world setting that allows the team to tuck the collectibles in some really obscure places. We're still actively looking for all the Skulls in Halo Infinite and will update this guide once we find them all. In the meantime, here's an explainer of what Skulls are and how to find them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends' Wattson Can Apparently Play Games On Her Heirloom

Apex Legends' Wattson has finally got her Heirloom, the Energy Reader, as part of the recent Raiders Collection Event. The weapon's unique animations are shining a light on the static defender's nerdy side, showing her playing a handful of low-res games on the device. While Wattson's Energy Reader is wielded...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Boss Battle: How To Defeat Adjutant Resolution

Once you get a few hours into the Halo Infinite campaign, you’ll notice a pattern of having to take on and take down some tough opponents in good old-fashioned boss battle arenas. The first non-organic lifeform that stands between you and story progress is the Sentinel, Adjutant Resolution, and its Sentinel Beam can toast you in seconds if you’re not careful. Here’s how to go about this boss battle so you can defeat Adjutant Resolution in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Loop Hero | Available Now on Nintendo Switch Trailer

Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PUBG Is Going Free In January, But You Need To Pay To Get All Features

One of the first popular battle royale games, PUBG, is becoming a free-to-play game next year. During The Game Awards tonight, Krafton announced that PUBG will shift to a free-to-play model on January 12, 2022. The change applies to both the PC and console editions of PUBG. Since PUBG launched...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sonic Frontiers Trailer Reveal | Game Awards 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in the all new game Sonic Frontiers. The trailer revealed an expansive open world reminiscent of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. Sonic Frontiers is expected to release in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tchia Gameplay Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Tchia looks to be an open world game in the style of Breath of the Wild, with a similar climbing meter, bow and arrow mecahnics, and gliding. You'll explore a tropical environment in this cute Polynesian themed game. Tchia releases Spring 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay + Symphony | Game Awards 2021

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay + Symphony | Game Awards 2021. New gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn from Guerrilla Games. Following the trailer was an orchestral performance of music from the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Announcements From The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 featured several big game announcements and unexpected surprises, as well as some much-anticipated first looks at previously announced projects. From the return of a long-dormant franchise to a new game from one of the most celebrated superheroes ever, it was a big night for new game and game-related announcements. These were the biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Wonder Woman Game Teased During The Game Awards From Monolith

The Game Awards packed a surprise announcement for a new game based on one of comics' most iconic characters. Wonder Woman is getting a game from Warner Bros. and Monolith. According to the trailer's description, this will be an original single-player story detailing how Diana attempts to unite her Amazonian family with modern humanity. It will use the Nemesis system from the Shadow of Mordor duology to forge connections with allies and enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2's Lake Of Shadows Strike Is Going To Require A Bit More Work To Complete

Destiny 2 got a big overhaul this week with Update 3.4.0, and between several thousand words dedicated to activity changes, user interface fine-tuning, and tweaks to how Super energy will be generated, a few other other important details slipped through the cracks. In a more easily digestible update, Bungie added a few more patch notes on what else the update added.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Is Experiencing Some Strange Graphical Bugs On PS5

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Caldera map launched today for some users, and unfortunately for PlayStation owners, the game is suffering from performance issues on PS4 and PS5. Posting on the developer's Trello board, Raven Software said, "We are investigating various performance related issues on the PlayStation platform." You need...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

2D Action Roguelite Have A Nice Death Revealed At The Game Awards

Perfect World Entertainment and Magic Design Studio have announced Have A Nice Death--or HAND--during The Game Awards 2021's pre-show festivities. The 2D action roguelite puts players in control of Death--the CEO of Death Incorporated, the company in charge of processing the souls of the dead--as he fights through the headquarters of his company trying to subdue "rogue employees who have been collecting too many souls." Each room of the massive headquarters is procedurally generated, with the heads of each department--called Sorrows--serving as the game's bosses.
VIDEO GAMES

