The two of us were in Qatar with our colleague Christopher Marshall, a marine biology professor from Texas A&M University and Smithsonian research associate, who knew these shorelines better than we did from many field seasons surveying local dugongs. Hundreds of these plant-eating sea cows congregate in this part of the Gulf. Precious little is understood about how and why. Dugongs use their mouths and tusks to dig and snip at seagrass roots; we were hoping to find any part of the skull or skeleton washed up on the shore to know more about the animal's age, health, and even diet. A single bone could tell us something valuable about the diversity of marine mammals living in the Gulf.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO