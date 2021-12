The Mustangs rally in the final seconds, get a Carter Sprague buzzer-beater to win.If all of the Milwaukie boys basketball team's games are like this one, the Mustangs might need to start handing out blood pressure medication at the front door. Milwaukie, hosting Pendleton in its season opener at Milwaukie High School on Wednesday, Dec. 8, led by 12 points midway through the third quarter, saw the Buckaroos take the lead with 11 seconds remaining, then won 78-77 when junior Carter Sprague rebounded a miss and scored on a putback in the game's final second. "It was awesome. It was...

