After looking outclassed on both the sidelines and field of play for most of the season’s first two months, the Philadelphia Eagles have managed to rattle off three wins in their last four games and get themselves back into the NFC’s playoff mix. Now, a welcoming stretch of scheduling has them poised to charge up the standings. That is, if they can handle their business against some of football’s worst teams, starting this week with the New York Giants.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO