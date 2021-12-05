I had an unhealthy relationship to exercise. Here’s how I’m finding joy in it again.

When I was deep in the darkness of my depression, it was almost comical to me when someone would tell me to “Just work out,” or “You probably feel down because you don’t exercise. You should go on a run every day and your depression will disappear!” I was not a fan of someone telling me this. I wanted to say to them getting up and making it to my therapist appointment once a week is sometimes too much. I wanted to say I sometimes have to take a shower sitting down, because standing up takes too much energy. I wanted to say I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 3 days now, because changing into fresh clothes is too much for me. Honestly, when I was severely depressed, exercise was the last thing on my mind.

FITNESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO