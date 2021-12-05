ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams News: Can more Sony Michel carries impact LA’s offense?

By Blane Dydasco
turfshowtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Michel could get a shot as the lead running back for the Los Angeles Rams against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Michel was brought in via trade in August to control the damage of losing Cam Akers to a preseason injury. Since then, Michel has been the second back in the Rams...

www.turfshowtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Packers: Winners & Losers from LA’s third straight loss

The Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers faced off in the divisional round of the 2020 NFC playoffs, and LA had a number of injury concerns that kept the team from making a serious playoff push and challenging one of the best squads in the National Football League - quarterback Jared Goff was rehabbing a broken thumb, Aaron Donald was severely limited and not himself, and receiver Cooper Kupp was unavailable.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Jaguars: Bold predictions for Week 13

The Los Angeles Rams have gone from Super Bowl favorites to potential pretenders after dropping three straight games in a row, yet in their sudden drop of a favor comes a light at the end of the tunnel. That light is the (2-9) Jacksonville Jaguars who are to visit the...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 13 Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are looking to break a three game slide after starting 7-1. Losses to the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and Green Bay Packers has LA searching for answers with an offense that’s appeared vastly inconsistent and a defense that’s been giving up too much ground.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 13: Chuba Hubbard, Sony Michel among top free agent pickups

This was the injury-filled week we didn't even know we were waiting for. As such, there are no shortage of legimate options for the top Week 13 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. With up to 12 -- yes, 12 -- potentially "high-volume" RBs available in over 50 percent of leagues (Chuba Hubbard, Sony Michel, Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, Boston Scott, Tony Jones Jr., Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida, Dontrell Hilliard, D'Onta Foreman, David Johnson, Rex Burkhead), the claims will be flying. On top of those running backs, several interesting QBs and WRs, including Taysom Hill and Curtis Samuel, are sitting on many wires, so there will be plenty of free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues, too.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Devante Parker
turfshowtimes.com

Rams News: Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey team up for a turnover again

When the Los Angeles Rams acquired Jalen Ramsey via trade in 2019 the hope was that he, one of the best defensive players in the National Football League would combine with ‘the’ best defensive player in the league, Aaron Donald to create a formidable unit. In 2020, the hope came to fruition when the Rams defense was the number one ranked defense across all major categories.
NFL
OCRegister

Sony Michel isn’t flashy, but Rams have to hand it to him

THOUSAND OAKS — Of the Rams’ big veteran additions this year, Sony Michel was the most easily forgotten. He didn’t command the same attention as a quarterback, like Matthew Stafford. He wasn’t a flashy wide receiver, like Odell Beckham Jr. He wasn’t a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, like linebacker Von Miller.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Jaguars vs. Rams: How to watch, streaming, game time, and betting odds

Four weeks, three losses, and one bye all contributed to November being a month of enormous frustration for Los Angeles Rams players and fans alike. However, as the sands of time turn towards December, the reeling Rams are thankful to be welcoming to SoFi Stadium a 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars team with plenty of question marks of their own.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Rams News#La#Georgia Bulldog#Ir#Ramblinfan#Nfl Com#Reserve Covid
turfshowtimes.com

Week 13 grades: Rams offensive line gets physical against the Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams offensive line dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive front, paving the way for a 37-7 blowout victory at SoFi Stadium. It went about as well as could be expected, except for a few injuries to both center Brian Allen and left guard David Edwards. Edwards injured his foot early in the first quarter, but was able to return to the game as the second quarter got underway.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Darrell Henderson or Sony Michel: Which Rams RB should you start in Week 13?

The Los Angeles Rams started their year with a brutal loss at the running back position as second-year RB Cam Akers went down for the season. Fortunately for them, they had Darrell Henderson next up on the depth chart, and he’s filled in admirably this season. However, Henderson is dealing with a thigh injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. What should fantasy football managers expect out of him and Sony Michel?
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Jaguars: 4 things I learned in the ‘mixed bag’ of victories

The Los Angeles Rams got back in the win column after a complete smashing over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. The victory may not move the Rams up any leaderboards, but it sure does feel good to celebrate victory Monday after a month of its absence. The game was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
SONY
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
turfshowtimes.com

Rams News: Top 3 Takeaways from LA’s 37-7 win over Jacksonville

The Los Angeles Rams move to 8-4 after a dominating 37-7 win at SoFi Stadium against the now 2-10 Jacksonville Jaguars. Matthew Stafford put together a clean run with no interceptions. This seasons number one draft pick Trevor Lawrence couldn't do much at all especially after the first quarter to help his team gain any momentum against the Rams Defense.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Jaguars injury update: Sony Michel to start, but Darrell Henderson is available

With starting running back Darrell Henderson’s availability to be a game-time decision and third-stringer Buddy Howell being placed on the injured reserve list, the Rams were not sure if they’d have to rely on Sony Michel as their sole ball carrier in today’s match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that Henderson will be active against the Jaguars, though Michel will be the main ball-carrier.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy