NFL

Eagles vs. Jets Week 13 game preview and predictions

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Jets is going one of two ways. 1) Gardner Minshew starts and plays really well. Minshew Mania runs wild and there are calls for him to replace Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback. Some argue that he merely took advantage of one of...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

bleedinggreennation.com

An honest conversation about our QBs

In somewhat predictable fashion, Gardner Minshew was scarily efficient in leading the Eagles to a comfortable victory Sunday in the same stadium where, last week, their other starting qb did his best to throw away the season. The coaches have already anointed Hurts as the starter against the WFT assuming...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Gardner Minshew posted the highest passer rating by a Philly QB since Nick Foles

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Nick Sirianni was clear all week that whatever happened Sunday, whoever started at quarterback, no matter how well they played, Jalen Hurts would remain the Eagles’ starting quarterback. And I guess that’s the right thing to do. Hurts doesn’t deserve to lose his starting job to Gardner Minshew based on two games at MetLife Stadium – one really bad one by Hurts and one really good one by Minshew. And it’s important to remember that Minshew was playing Sunday against one of the worst defenses in football. Still. The contrast between Hurts and Minshew was eye opening. Minshew used the entire field, made quick decisions in the pocket, spread the ball around, used the mid-range game, looked off receivers and operated the offense efficiently and productively in ways we just haven’t seen with Hurts. And he did that despite not being here for training camp, never playing a snap with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert or the other receivers and not even getting any 1st-team reps until this past Wednesday. Minshew finished 20-for-25 for 242 yards, two touchdowns, no INTs and a 133.7 passer rating – highest by an Eagles QB since his former Jaguars teammate Nick Foles had a 141.4 against the Vikings in 2018 and highest by an Eagles QB on the road since Foles’ 149.3 in Green Bay in 2013. He wasn’t just good. He was very good. It’s going to be an interesting two weeks.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles beat Jets in Gardner Minshew’s first Philly start, 33 to 18

The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-7 after beating the New York Jets on Sunday. Final score: 33 to 18. Minshew Mania was in effect early on with the Eagles’ backup quarterback lighting up a bad Jets secondary. The Birds needed him to be sharp with their defense inexcusably struggling against a suspect Jets offense early on.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia fans excited to get a look at Gardner Minshew

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... One can wonder if the Eagles had concern about Hurts’ mobility (and, thus, effectiveness) being limited due to the ankle. It’s also possible the Eagles wanted to play it extra safe with him ahead of the Week 14 bye; an opportunity to get him two straight weeks of rest despite missing just one game. One can also wonder if the Eagles have any interest in evaluating Minshew. Hurts hasn’t exactly erased all doubts about him being the franchise quarterback this season. Especially after coming off the worst game of his career last week. It’ll be interesting to see how Minshew looks. He hasn’t logged extensive regular season playing time since last making a start on December 20 last year. He also didn’t have the benefit of any training camp/preseason reps with the Eagles since Philly traded for him in late August. Of course, Minshew does have a decent amount of NFL experience under his belt. He’s started 20 games in 24 total appearances. His career passer rating (93.1) is actually higher than Hurts’ mark (82.0).
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles vs. Jets Top Plays (Week 13, 2021)

Apparently, my jinxing powers aren’t strong enough to throw off the Eagles. Not this week, at least. Don’t look now, but our free agent backup QB just beat the Jets’ third overall pick. If I thought wins were a QB stat, I’d make more fun of Wilson for this faux pas. Instead, it’s more productive to focus on the good aspects of today’s Eagles win. Here are our Eagles-Jets top plays.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Report: Jalen Hurts will miss Eagles vs. Jets game, Gardner Minshew to start

For the first time in nearly a year (December 6, 2020), the Philadelphia Eagles are set to enter a game without Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. Hurts is OUT for the Birds’ Week 13 road game against the New York Jets, according to a report from Derrick Gunn. Gardner Minshew will take his place with Reid Sinnett suiting up in the backup role.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Observations from the win over the Jets

A win is a win! Even against the Jets! There was some good stuff on tape in this one so lets get right into it. Right, I thought Gardner Minshew had a very good game for a backup quarterback and did exactly what you would want. There is no controversy after one game and I won’t really go into detail on Minshew’s game this week, I would rather focus on other players and in particular the running game without Hurts. I am going to do what I did last week and post all the passing plays then the running plays. Let me know if you prefer it that way or not!
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: The 2021 Eagles have been relatively healthy

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... One of the under-discussed things about the Eagles’ 2021 season is that they have remained a relatively healthy team this season. The Brandon Graham injury hurt, but otherwise, the Eagles have been fortunate to have injuries occur at positions where they happened to have good depth. If you’re an optimist, you might say, “Hey, maybe the medical/training staff is finally performing well.” If you’re a pessimist, you might say, “Cool, they’ve stayed healthy and are still only 6-7.”
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni shuts down Eagles quarterback controversy by backing Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles got a big win over the Jets on Sunday as they head into their late-season bye, and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters after the game about Jalen Hurts, his injury, and why he’s still the starter when he’s ready to return. He also noted that Gardner Minshew had a good game, their run game is successful because of the offensive line, and Jake Elliott’s consistency makes them comfortable kicking the ball.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles-Jets snap count analysis: Why is Jalen Reagor playing more than DeVonta Smith?

Time to analyze the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their Week 13 win over the New York Jets. Gardner Minshew taking 100% of the snaps in this game puts him 33.33% of the way to elevating the conditional pick the Eagles traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to acquire him. As a reminder, the Birds will give up a 2022 fifth-round pick instead of a 2022 sixth-round pick if Minshew plays 50% of the snaps in at least three games. The thinking here is that Minshew won’t play two more games unless Jalen Hurts is injured or really, really struggles again.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

The Eagles’ QB carousel has had a wild three weeks

Few things in life are as predictable as the Quarterback Controversy. Typically a QB Controversy, which we’ll call a QBC for the sake of brevity, occurs because of one or more of the reasons below:. A starting QB becomes injured and the back-up plays well in his absence. Two players...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Jets: 10 winners, 4 losers, 5 IDKs

The E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! beat the J-E-T-S, Jets! Jets! Jets! in Week 13. Time to hand out some winners, losers, and IDKs. Minshew Mania arrived in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles backup quarterback turned in a pretty good performance. By the numbers: 20/25 (80%), 242 yards (9.7 average), 2...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: Bold predictions for Week 12

We want a Philadelphia Eagles blowout win over the Giants in Week 12. For those of you who have watched the Philadelphia Eagles‘ rivalries with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Football Team fester over the past few decades (but have done so while watching from the outside), here’s a statement of the facts. We’ll keep this straightforward and to the point.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Week 13 NFL odds: Point spread, total and advice for every game, including Eagles vs. Jets

Week 13 in the NFL provides a small sense of normalcy, as we see a couple of larger spreads return to the fold. After week 12 provided one of the sharpest weeks with point spreads that we’ve seen all season, the schedule provides a nice opportunity for bettors to strike on larger point spreads. With the playoff picture becoming a little clearer, we see some divisional matchups with huge spreads – like the Bucs in Atlanta, and the Broncos in Kansas City.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

6 college football players to watch on championship weekend

College football championship weekend is here. Today, the best teams and players in the country take the field as they contend for top honors in their conferences and vie for the playoffs. Here are players to watch today. Terrel Bernard, Linebacker, Baylor v. Oklahoma State (12 PM ET on ABC)
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Things we all know to be true after the Jets game

Kudos to mustache Minshaw. The guy did exactly what he was supposed to do. He managed the game, found open receivers, and didn't commit any costly turnovers. In fact, the offense looked different and better than it has in recent weeks. I think Minshew is the perfect backup QB this team needs. But make no mistake, he is definitely not replacing Hurts.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles-Jets inactives: Jalen Hurts officially OUT, Boston Scott will play

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2021 NFL Week 13 game against the New York Giants. The following Eagles players have been designated as INACTIVE: Jalen Hurts, Jordan Howard, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain, and Kary Vincent Jr. Hurts is officially OUT. He was ruled...
NFL

