Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his intentions to enter college football’s transfer portal on Monday. Although Rattler didn’t have the monster statistical season as predicted by most in the preseason, and lost the starting job to Caleb Williams, he will be a sought-after addition in the portal. Several teams will be looking for help at quarterback this offseason, and more movement among players is expected, opening the door for teams to have a need under center.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO