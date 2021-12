Zach Wilson got off to a good start and was sharp in the first half – finally. Wilson led three touchdown drives in the opening half, including two in the first quarter. He hadn’t orchestrated one first-quarter touchdown drive before Sunday. So the rookie made some progress. But Wilson made a bad throw on a crucial interception in the fourth quarter. Actually, the Jets’ last points came with 9:22 left in the first half. They didn’t have the ball much in the third quarter because the Eagles had long extended drives. But Wilson and the offense did little after halftime. The Jets run game wasn’t as good as it was last week against the Texans. But Wilson and the offense did little after halftime. Then again the Eagles are far better than the Texans. Elijah Moore continues to show great playmaking abilities. The rookie receiver finished with 86 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

