Germany's Free Democrats back coalition agreement

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Germany's Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner attends an extraordinary party convention to vote on the coalition agreement, in Berlin, Germany December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Members of Germany's pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) voted on Sunday by a large majority to back a coalition agreement with the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, paving the way for the three-way alliance to form a new government next week.

The coalition, the first at federal level between the environmentalist Greens, the FDP and Olaf Scholz's centre-left SPD, will end 16 years of conservative governments led by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The SPD approved the agreement on Saturday and the Greens are due to announce the outcome of a member survey on the deal on Monday. The three parties hope the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, will vote Scholz in as chancellor on Wednesday.

The "traffic light" alliance, named after the parties' respective colours, will usher in a new era of relations with Europe, and plans to speed up digitalisation of the continent's biggest economy and put a focus on fighting climate change.

Reporting by Alexander Ratz; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Alex Richardson

The Independent

Report: Germany's Merkel plans a political autobiography

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to write an autobiographical book explaining her most important political decisions, a news outlet in Germany quoted a close aide as saying Friday.Merkel, 67, handed over the chancellorship to successor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday after a near-record 16 years in power. She didn't seek a fifth term in office and hasn't disclosed her future plans, though she has said in the past that she will not seek another political role.Merkel's longtime office manager, Beate Baumann, told news weekly Der Spiegel that Merkel “doesn't want to retell her whole life. She would like to...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German lawmakers debate 1st, partial vaccine mandate

German lawmakers are debating a bill Friday that would require staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs.Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told parliament it was unconscionable that some who work with particularly vulnerable people are still not vaccinated.“This vaccine mandate is necessary because it's completely unacceptable that, after two years of pandemic, people who have entrusted their care to us are dying unnecessarily in institutions because unvaccinated people work there,” he said. “We cannot accept this."The bill, which is being fast-tracked and is likely to pass, is the first of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
POLITICS
The Independent

New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as both nations are making efforts towards the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine The leaders spoke in a joint news conference in Paris, during Scholz's first visit abroad after his coalition government was sworn in earlier in the week. The German Chancellor is then heading to Brussels to meet with European Union and NATO officials. The talks come as U.S. President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent...
POLITICS
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
AFP

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

Germany s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile neighbors such as Russia, which has amassed troops near the border with Ukraine.“The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine aren’t up for negotiation for us,” Baerbock said in Paris while making her first foreign trip a day after taking office. She added that the highest priority must be to avoid a military escalation.“Russia would...
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden speaks with Germany's Scholz, discusses Russian buildup near Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to congratulate him on his appointment, and the two leaders discussed issues including efforts to address Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, the White House said. "Today, I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz...
POTUS
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. - Paris and Brussels - Scholz will head to Paris on Friday for his first official visit, where he is to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
WABE

What you need to know about Germany’s new chancellor and coalition government

BERLIN — Germany’s parliament elected Olaf Scholz as the new chancellor on Wednesday, marking the end of Angela Merkel’s 16 years as the country’s leader. Scholz’s center-left Social Democratic Party, which won the most votes in September’s federal election, will lead a coalition government along with the Greens and the libertarian Free Democratic Party.
POLITICS
AFP

Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel exits

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy. Scholz was officially named the country's ninth post-war leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged him to "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year" as a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak rages. The former finance minister, who won 395 of the 707 votes cast in the Bundestag lower house, has vowed broad "continuity" with the popular Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer. "It will be a new beginning for our country," Scholz pledged as he officially assumed the office from Merkel and thanked her for her lengthy tenure.
EUROPE
Berlin, DE
Europe
Germany
abc17news.com

Germany’s Greens approve coalition with Scholz as chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environmentalist Greens say their members have approved a deal to form a new coalition government with two other parties, clearing the way for parliament to elect Olaf Scholz as chancellor. The Greens’ membership ballot was the last hurdle for the coalition deal reached last month. The other two parties — Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats — overwhelmingly approved the agreement at weekend conventions. The Greens were the only party to put the accord to a ballot of rank-and-file members. Their general secretary said Monday that it was backed by 86% of those who voted. Scholz is due to be elected as chancellor in parliament on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Fortune

How Germany’s ‘traffic light coalition’ intends to tackle challenges in a post-Merkel world

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. This week a new government will take office in Berlin. After 16 years at the helm, Chancellor Angela Merkel will step down and her center-right Christian Democrats will go into the opposition. This transition marks the end of an era–but will we see a fundamental shift in Germany?
EUROPE
abc17news.com

Germany’s Social Democrats set to approve government deal

The center-left party of German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz is meeting to decide whether to approve a deal to form a new government with environmentalist and pro-business parties. A membership vote at a Social Democratic Party convention on Saturday is the first of three such decisions needed for Scholz to take office next week. Scholz’s Social Democrats narrowly won Germany’s Sept. 26 election and launched coalition negotiations with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats. The three-way alliance will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years. The Free Democrats are voting on the coalition on Sunday and the result of a vote by Greens members is expected Monday.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germany's Designated Chancellor Backs COVID Vaccine Mandate

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's next chancellor said Tuesday that he will back a proposal to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for everybody next year, but that lawmakers should be free to vote according to their conscience on the issue. Olaf Scholz, whose center-left Social Democrats narrowly won a national election in September,...
SOCCER
Neowin

Germany's new coalition government backs the Public Money, Public Code initiative

Following the elections in September, Germany is set to get a new coalition government made up of the Social Democrats, Alliance 90/The Greens, and the Free Democratic Party. According to The Document Foundation, which has been reading the coalition agreement, the new government will embrace the notion of Public Money, Public Code (PMPC), a concept that has been promoted by the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) for a number of years.
POLITICS
investing.com

New German government rolls out crypto-friendly policies in coalition agreement

The new German government has made room for crypto in its coalition agreement, soliciting for an equal playing field between traditional finance and “innovative business models.”. A coalition was agreed upon by three German political parties this week that will see the Social Democrats (SDP), the Green Party, and the...
ECONOMY
UPI News

On This Day: Germany, Italy declare war on U.S.

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1816, Indiana joined the United States as its 19th state. In 1936, Britain's King Edward VIII abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson. His brother succeeded to the throne as King George VI. In 1941, four days after Japan...
POLITICS
