Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Advice He Would Give His Younger Self

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock” to many, has led a very interesting life that has led him to the path of superstardom.

His line of success started as a youngster and did not come easy. There were several swings and misses for Dwayne Johnson and he tried to find his footing in the world of entertainment. Now one of the most recognizable faces in the world, he reflects on his journey in a recent social media post. “What would you tell your 13-year-old self?” is the question asked and Dwayne Johnson has an interesting and hilarious answer.

“What would I tell my 13-year-old self?” he writes in the caption space. “1. Have fun. 2. work hard. 3. And buy a bra to cover up your little Twinkie tits.”

It’s the kind of humorous answer we’ve come to expect from Dwayne Johnson. Despite his launch into the upper echelon of fame, he maintains his excellent source of humor. Johnson, even with all of his success, has always come off as an authentic and genuine guy. It appears the fame and wealth he’s accrued over time has not gone to his head.

In a testament to his popularity, Dwayne Johnson’s Saturday post took in more than 750,000 “likes” in under 12 hours. He includes a photo of his younger self in the Instagram post.

While is now focused on his acting career, Dwayne Johnson first burst onto the scene as a college football player. He played for the University of Miami, Florida for a few years as a defensive lineman. He would then take up the “family business” and venture into the world of professional wrestling. His big wrestling breakthrough came when he developed “The Rock” Persona.

Dwayne Johnson Journies to Hollywood A-Lister

With loads of talent and charisma oozing out of him, heading to Hollywood was a clear next step for Dwayne Johnson. He would occasionally revisit the WWE squared circle from time to time, but his focus went to launching his acting career.

Now one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, Dwayne Johnson is a legitimate leading man. Some of his most notable roles include “Skyscraper,” “Jungle Cruise” and his latest film “Red Notice.”

Dwayne Johnson has also made a few appearances on “Saturday Night Live” as the show’s guest host. His SNL episodes have been rating boosters for the long-running show. His comedy chops are a very underrated aspect of his performances on and off the stage. You don’t expect much in the way of humor from a 6’5″ 260-pound former professional wrestler, but “The Rock” got jokes.

Dwayne Johnson’s latest film “Red Notice” is off to a great start. The movie has Johnson teaming up with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Godot.