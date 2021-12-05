ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Octavia Spencer Opens Up About Her Close Encounter With Aliens

By Josh Lanier
 5 days ago
Octavia Spencer believes. The Oscar winner said she and the crew of the new movie Encounter had a close encounter with a UFO while filming a scene for the movie. But we don’t know whether this is real-life or sci-fi marketing.

Octavia Spencer recently disclosed what happened while filming late one night in Palm Desert.

“We kind of had a little bit of an encounter on my last day of filming,” she told Extra. “But I don’t want to into this in case the men in black knock on my door.”

Spencer and the Encounter crew were working in the desert when they noticed a series of strange lights pop into the sky. However, she pointed out, these lights didn’t act like something she’d ever seen before

“All of the sudden there are all these lights in the sky and we’re about to film the big scene at the end of the film and the lights … There was a million of them and they started getting smaller and smaller … They just appeared, and they started disappearing,” she said, according to Fox News.

Let’s break this down a bit. So far, Octavia Spencer is the only person there who has spoken publicly about these mischievous lights. And it happened on a film set. So, you’d assume that there was a camera close at hand to capture this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

But, most importantly, she’s shilling a movie about an alien invasion. I can’t discredit her “encounter” because there’s no information outside of what she said. But the timing and viral-marketing nature makes it seem about as suspect as a Wiley Coyote trap.

Encounter released Friday in theaters. You can stream it on Dec. 10 on Amazon Prime.

Octavia Spencer Says She Lives with a ‘Protector’ Ghost

Octavia Spencer says a ghost haunts her house, and she loves it. She told Ellen Degeneres that the ghost acts as a bouncer, keeping out the riff faff.

“I love him because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn’t be there. He runs them out,” Spencer said. “If they stay at my place, they don’t want to come back. And that’s how I know that they don’t belong there, because if you’re a person that belongs there everybody is like, ‘Oh your place is so welcoming, it’s so great.'”

She doesn’t know who the ghost was, but Spencer suspects that the spirit is of someone who used to work in Western films.

“I grew up watching Westerns, and I bought this house, and it was owned by a guy who did Westerns, and I must have been a fan of his,” she said. I think he is my protector.”

