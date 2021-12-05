ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Surprise $1000 Stimulus Check Sent Out to Some in Seven States: Here’s If You Qualify

By Clayton Edwards
 5 days ago
Since 2020, many Americans have received stimulus checks to help them mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic. Additionally, this year saw the introduction of the advance child credit payments. Now, as 2021 draws to a close, certain residents in seven states will receive up to $1000 on top of what they’re already getting in the form of child tax credits and other stimulus payments.

Tennessee, New Mexico, Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida, California, and Connecticut residents will receive these extra payments. However, not all residents of those states are eligible for the upcoming stimulus checks. In fact, it is safe to say that most don’t qualify, but those that do will be glad for the help.

December Stimulus Checks: Do You Qualify?

According to The US Sun, each of the seven states has its own criteria to receive the extra stimulus checks. Some are income-based while others are based on losing or finding a job. Additionally, some states are offering extra cash to teachers and principals.

Teachers in Tennessee will get an extra stimulus check this month. The checks will come in two different amounts. Full-time teachers in the Volunteer State will receive a check worth $1,000. Tennessee teachers who work part-time will receive a $500 stipend.

Vermont Offers the Largest Stimulus Checks

Vermont residents who worked in the hospitality or construction industries during the pandemic may be eligible for up to $7,500. Workers in those industries who had to move due to unemployment during the pandemic can get stimulus checks to cover their moving and relocation expenses.

New Mexico

Some New Mexico residents weren’t able to get government funds over the summer. Now, they can re-apply for stimulus checks. Those New Mexico residents could get up to $750 if they qualify for the current stipend.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire is looking out for its citizens who need it most. Families of three who don’t have an income are eligible for another stimulus check. They’ll receive a one-time payment of $1,086.

Florida Sends Stimulus Check to Teachers, Principals

Tennessee isn’t the only state that is looking out for the people who mold our children’s minds. Florida will send stimulus checks worth $1,000 to both teachers and principals for their continued service during these hard times. However, this isn’t exactly a new development. The state started sending out these stipends in August.

Connecticut

Connecticut has been offering the Back to Work stimulus program to its residents. That program ends at the end of December. However, those who lost their jobs during the pandemic and found a new one will get one more $1,000 check.

California

California residents who filed their 2020 tax returns by October 15th are eligible for stimulus checks this month. Those who make up to $75,000 annually will be able to receive up to $1,100 in stimulus funds.

$400 Stimulus Check Proposed for Partners in One State

In Illinois, Republican legislators are proposing a $200 stimulus check for individuals and a $400 one for joint filers. They say they want to alleviate the pressures citizens are facing due to rising inflation. Illinois recently ranked as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families, according to...
Armadillo Bounty Hunter on North Carolina Invasion: 'Like Hunting Aliens'

The nine-banded armadillo is a fixture in states like Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Growing up in Oklahoma, I saw countless armadillos. After my second summer in the great state of Tennessee, I noticed that I hadn’t seen a single armadillo, living or dead (with or without a beer can). I commented on it to some native Tennesseans, and they looked at me like I had three heads. Apparently, the leprosy-carrying tank rats didn’t typically make it this far north or east. However, that’s changed in recent years. Now, they’re invading North Carolina, and their numbers are exploding. But, folks like Jason Bullar, an armadillo bounty hunter, are evening the odds.
$1,100 Stimulus Checks To Be Sent Out Within 2 Weeks, Will You Receive One?

Before the end of the year, some Americans will get another wave of stimulus checks valued at up to $1,100. In a recently published article in The U.S. Sun, the stimulus checks are part of the Golden State Stimulus II program administered by the state. The most recent round of checks was mailed to 803,000 people. When you get your check it is determined on the method of refund you choose for your 2020 tax return.
Is There A Fourth Stimulus Check For Social Security Beneficiaries? Find Out Here

Retirement and survivor’s benefits, as well as those who have lost a spouse or an eligible ex-spouse, and benefits for the disabled are all covered by the Social Security system, which in the United States is officially known as OASDI, according to Investopedia. As inflation continues to rise, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to provide Social Security recipients with a $1,400 fourth stimulus check.
Certain U.S. States Sending Stimulus Checks Up to $1,000. Will You Receive It?

Christmas is approaching, and certain states are planning to provide their residents a much-needed financial boost. California, Connecticut, New Mexico, Vermont, Tennessee, New Hampshire, and Florida are all working to bring Christmas joy to cash-strapped Americans by offering them money. There are various standards for each state, as well as...
