Sylvester Stallone Liked to Prank Dolph Lundgren on ‘The Expendables’

Sylvester Stallone’s movies often include one-liners, despite the actor frequently having a serious demeanor. As it turns out, Stallone is quite the prankster, with Dolph Lundgren being a victim on the set of the first The Expendables movie.

Dolph Lundgren recently sat down with Looper about directing his new film, Castle Falls. Additionally, since The Expendables 4 is currently being made, the outlet asked him about that. Specifically, they questioned Lundgren if there were any memorable behind-the-scene moments he could share. One immediately came to mind, with him disclosing Stallone pranked him with the very first scene in the movie.

“On the first one, there is the first scene of the movie,” Lundgren began. “It was great to work with Sly again, because I worked on setting it out in the first scene in the movie. I’m telling this joke that he wrote, of course, and then I show up, and I blow this pirate away. So tell him this joke. And try like four or five takes and Sly is like [goes into a perfectly nuanced Sylvester Stallone impersonation] ‘Do the joke.’ Finally. 15 takes. This is driving me crazy. I could kill this guy. Embarrassing.”

While it’s not unusual to redo takes, for someone like Lundgren, this had to be frustrating. However, the worst had yet to come. ‘He was like, “OK.’ Fine. I got over it. And then I show up for ADR — where you do like a little voice replacement. So it’s first up, and Sly is like [does impersonation again] “Guess which take?” And it was the first one the whole time.”

I’d like to think that’s revenge for killing Apollo Creed in Rocky IV.

Sylvester Stallone Recalls Almost Dying While Filming ‘Rocky IV’

I joked Sylvester Stallone’s prank on Dolph Lundgren may have been for Apollo, but it also could have been for something else. For instance, Lundgren did almost kill him while they were filming Rocky IV.

Daily Mail discussed the tale, with Stallone recalling the incident. While filming Rocky IV, Stallone wanted things to be authentic and for Lundgren to really come at him. I’m not sure if Stallone was aware Lundgren was an experienced martial artist or simply underestimated him, but he nearly paid the ultimate price.

“He pulverized me and I did not feel it at that moment but later that night my heart started to swell,” Stallone said. “He had bruised the perio cardio sac, which is when the heart hits the chest – like in a car accident when your chest hits the steering wheel.” Stallone was in such bad shape they had to rush him to critical care for nine days. He thought he was a goner and would soon be “talking to angels.”

Obviously, he pulled through since he’s still here today, but it was still a close call.