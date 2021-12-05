Two Teens Killed Outside of Elvis Presley’s Iconic Graceland Mansion

The iconic home of rock ‘n’ roll sensation Elvis Presley is now also right next door to an unimaginable tragedy.

Right across the street from Graceland, which is located in Memphis, Tennessee, a shooting cost the lives of two teenage girls at a gas station. The gas station in question is located right on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Here’s exactly what went down on Friday night.

According to a series of tweets from the Memphis Police Department, three teens and an infant were in a car together at a gas station. Suddenly, a dark Nissan pulls up and starts to open fire on the car with the teens inside. The gunfire killed two, but one teen and the baby boy were injured partially and are expected to survive the terrifying incident.

The two teens killed were 16 and 15 years old.

As of now, there have been no arrests related to this case. The car was later recovered after the shooter fled from the scene of the crime. It’s likely the individual abandoned the car, seeing as no arrests were made yet even after this discovery.

There is also no clear motive for the attack as of now. Police are continuing to investigate the tragedy.

The Rich History of the Graceland Estate

As it turns out, the Graceland estate has been through a lot of changes and milestones over the years.

It was Elvis Presley’s home. On top of that, it was also the place in which all his loved ones and friends could gather to make memories together. He even recorded some infamous songs within these Memphis walls.

According to History, Presley first purchased the house back in 1957 for $102,500. He had become exceptionally famous amongst millions of devoted fans the year before, which is how he was able to afford the gorgeous mansion.

The house was built in 1939. It was once owned by a powerful family — the Toofs. Elvis named the mansion Graceland to honor Grace Toof Ward. He was forced to leave his home for a bit not long after arriving at Graceland. He got drafted into the Korean War.

While he was away, both his mother and his father stayed in the house without him. Sadly, his mother Gladys passed away while he was away and he got a temporary leave in order to go to her funeral.

Eventually, Graceland would be home to both himself and his wife, Priscilla. Then, nine months after their wedding day, Lisa Marie Presley was brought home.

Graceland was a part of Elvis all the way to the end. He died on August 16, 1977, after suffering from a heart attack. He made his daughter the sole beneficiary of the estate. Presley is even buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, alongside his mother and father.