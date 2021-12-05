ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play for Chiefs vs. Broncos

By Matt Conner
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who were wondering what to think of Clyde Edwards-Helaire being forced to sit out of practice on Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs are expecting him to play on Sunday night against the Denver Broncos in primetime for their Week 13 contest. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport noted that he was...

arrowheadaddict.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arrowhead Pride

Film Review: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is solid against the Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs’ second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was back on the field for the team’s 19-9 win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 — his first game back since sustaining a knee injury in Week 5. He was immediately given the bulk of the carries and scored his first rushing touchdown of the season.
NFL
KCTV 5

Edwards-Helaire, Fenton fined for unsportsmanlike calls

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Two Kansas City Chiefs players were fined by the NFL on Saturday for unsportsmanlike conduct. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was fined $10,300 after pointing at a Dallas Cowboys defender on his way to a touchdown. Edwards-Helaire was penalized in the game. Chiefs cornerback Rashad...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Running the football, playing good defense keys for Broncos to beat Chiefs

What’s the playbook to beat the Kansas City Chiefs? Well, it starts with boring football, as painful as that may be. To have a chance at winning, the Denver Broncos must control the tempo. The obvious point is dictating time of possession through the run game. What might be less obvious is how the Denver Broncos can be successful on defense.
NFL
Yardbarker

Andy Reid on Chiefs’ Defense vs. Broncos: ‘It Was Beautiful to Watch'

Without seeing the final score beforehand, taking a quick glance at the box score for the Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos would likely lead you to believe that the home team had a rough game defensively. Denver had 404 total yards of offense on Kansas...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Lucas Niang returns

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Matchups: Chiefs Vs Broncos

Entering the season, the Kansas City Chiefs did not look anywhere near the same to what the Denver Broncos do schematically. These two teams are not necessarily carbon copies. Though, Kansas City has had to adjust and begin winning in ways that Denver thrives at. A more powerful offensive line,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Darrel Williams
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs Vs Broncos Preview: One-Sided Rivalry

The Kansas City Chiefs are back from their bye week. With that, they are met with three straight weeks of division contests. That begins with their first matchup of the year against the Denver Broncos. Like the other division rivals, Denver enters Sunday night only one game back of Kansas City.
NFL
The Gazette

Pat Shurmur, Broncos offense hoping for fast start vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD — Surprisingly, the Broncos' offense got off to a fast start against the Chargers on Sunday. Denver picked up three first downs on its opening drive before a holding penalty forced them to punt. And while they didn't score on their first possession, it did set them up with good field position on their next drive, in which they scored to take an early 7-0 lead — something they're not used to, ranking 21st in first-quarter points this season.
NFL
Ottumwa Courier

Chiefs missing starters Fenton, Niang for game vs Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang for Sunday night's game against the Broncos, raising the possibility that former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long could play for the first time in two years. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday...
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon doubtful for clash vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos leading rusher Melvin Gordon is doubtful for Sunday night's AFC West game with the host Kansas City Chiefs due to hip and shoulder injuries. Gordon didn't practice all week. Broncos coach Vic Fangio didn't want to rule him out but also wasn't optimistic that Gordon would be available for Saturday's walk-through.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Ceh
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Chiefs score predictions for Week 13

A surprising bit of confidence is coming from the staff this week as the Denver Broncos head to Arrowhead to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Close scores and a couple of upset picks were in order, but also a few negative nellies among our group.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Broncos vs Chiefs SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -9.5, O/U 47) Among the relevant trends here, the Broncos are 30-28-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$80 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Denver posted decent ATS marks when playing on the road (16-13, $170) and serving as the betting underdog (22-16, $440). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more pedestrian, with the Cowboys going 6-5 overall ($50), 3-2 on the road ($80), and 3-4 versus AFC teams (minus-$140). For the season, Denver has the league's No. 3 scoring defense, allowing 17.8 points per game. On offense, the Broncos rank 14th in rushing offense (114.7 yards per week), 20th in total offense (338.5 yards per game), 21st in passing offense (223.7 yards per week), and 21st in scoring offense (20.7 points per game).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Maria Times

Broncos back in last place after another meltdown vs Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — With the AFC West lead ao tantalizingly in reach, the Denver Broncos fumbled, bumbled and stumbled their way to another loss against Kansas City, plunging to their familiar whereabouts in the division's cellar instead. As usual, coach Vic Fangio's defense was exceptional against Patrick Mahomes and...
NFL
USA Today

Previewing Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 13 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ after their Week 12 bye and maintaining the win streak after defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Chiefs’ rookie guard Trey Smith reflects on unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Cowboys and thoughts on another AFC West rivalry game. Lastly, We check in on Broncos defensive star Bradley Chubb as he discusses his return from injury and strategy to slow down the Chiefs’ offense this Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

199K+
Followers
388K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy