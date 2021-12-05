ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester woman picked up on Sodus warrant

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klCDi_0dEdZu7c00

A Rochester woman has been arrested by Gates Police on a warrant issued out of Sodus town court for failure to appear.

Deputies arrested Tina L. Thompson, age 31, of Rochester after she was located and taken into custody by the Gates Police Department. It is alleged that Thompson failed to appear before the Sodus Town Court to answer to her original charge of Resisting Arrest following an incident with Deputies in July of 2021.

Thompson was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment on 12/03/21 at 7:00PM.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls woman faces grand larceny, identity theft charges from November incident

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a local woman after she failed to appear on a number of charges including grand larceny. Police arrested Kelsey Davoli, 20, of Seneca Falls following a November arrest where she was charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, identity theft, and unlawful possession of personal identification information.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Red Creek woman arrested on warrant

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Red Creek woman after a bench warrant had been issued by the Town of Sodus Court. Deputies arrested Jacqueline K. Wyatt, age 40, of Red Creek, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Wyatt was arrested and arraigned at Wayne County CAP Court on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 7:00pm.
RED CREEK, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Police investigating threats at Auburn high school this week

The Auburn Police Department is investigating reports of a threat at the high school this week. In a press release, the department acknowledged social media posts that spread throughout the community. They came from an undetermined origin. At this point, officials say there was no risk to public safety. Thousands...
AUBURN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sodus, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
Gates, NY
Crime & Safety
Sodus, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
City
Gates, NY
FingerLakes1.com

One dog found dead, another starved: Canandaigua man faces felony charge after city investigation

Authorities in Ontario County say one person faces felony charges after one dog was found dead in the city, and another severely starved. On November 28 around 8 p.m. the Ontario County Humane Society and Canandaigua Police Department responded to an address on Saltonstall Street in the city of Canandaigua for the report of two dogs that appeared to be abandoned.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Gates Police#Centralized Arraignment#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy