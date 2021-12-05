Rochester woman picked up on Sodus warrant

A Rochester woman has been arrested by Gates Police on a warrant issued out of Sodus town court for failure to appear.

Deputies arrested Tina L. Thompson, age 31, of Rochester after she was located and taken into custody by the Gates Police Department. It is alleged that Thompson failed to appear before the Sodus Town Court to answer to her original charge of Resisting Arrest following an incident with Deputies in July of 2021.

Thompson was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment on 12/03/21 at 7:00PM.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).