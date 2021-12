While the focus in free agency has been at the top of the shortstop market, there are some solid players in the middle tier. Former Philadelphia Phillies infielder Freddy Galvis had been amongst that group, a solid if unspectacular player capable of playing either middle infield position. For a team that either missed out on one of those top shortstops, or was looking for depth in the middle of their infield, he would have been a solid option.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO