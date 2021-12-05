Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky North central Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 930 PM CST. * At 848 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Nortonville, or 7 miles east of Dawson Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mortons Gap around 855 PM CST. Graham around 905 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Greenville, Central City and Powderly. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 98 and 111. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 39 and 65. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 25 and 34. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO