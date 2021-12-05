Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #31

The air is crisp, rain is falling, streets are lined with lights, and mulled wine and spiced ciders are brewing!. This holiday season is already shaping up to be more festive and fun than the last, and with all this festive fun will come parties, and with parties comes the need for music. So, rather than being the one to put on a cringey playlist consisting only of Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé, we are here to help you add a little spice to what otherwise might be boring and repetitive. Not that all holiday songs are awful! It’s just, after a month straight of hearing the same tunes on the radio each morning, it may be nice to change it up a little bit. So, whether you’re hosting the company work party, your own holiday party, or New Year’s Eve shindig, we’ve curated a list of songs that are just right for any occasion.

