Callum Lang double sends Wigan into FA Cup third round

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area.

But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well at the far post from Gavin Massey’s precise cross.

Colchester keeper Jake Turner denied Will Keane soon after and, at the other end, Jamie Jones brilliantly turned Jasper’s header over the bar.

The hosts deservedly equalised in first-half stoppage-time when Sears brilliantly slotted into the net off the post from the edge of the area from Armando Dobra’s pass.

Wigan pressed in the second half, with Massey’s effort flashing just wide and Colchester captain Tommy Smith almost slicing Stephen Humphrys’ cross into his own net.

Keane wasted a golden opportunity for Wigan when he headed Massey’s cross straight at Turner.

But the Latics grabbed their 75th-minute winner when Lang raced onto substitute Tom Naylor’s pass and finished well.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Sears
Person
Stephen Humphrys
Person
Armando Dobra
Person
Callum Lang
Person
Sylvester Jasper
Person
Tom Naylor
Person
Will Keane
