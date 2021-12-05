Kliff Kingsbury says Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins will play against Bears

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is considered by many to be the greatest coach of all time. At the very least, he’s unanimously considered the greatest coach of his generation, standing among the legends like Don Shula, George Halas, and Tom Landry, among others. Yet despite six Super Bowl victories, nearly 300 regular-season wins, and a preposterous 31 postseason wins, Belichick only has three NFL Coach of the Year Awards in his trophy case. A part of that is just a symptom of success, as the award typically goes to the coach who led the team that surpassed expectations the most. With...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO