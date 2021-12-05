ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kliff Kingsbury says Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins will play against Bears

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWord this week was that quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be back in the Cardinals lineup on Sunday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury...

Boston Herald

3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, including the possible returns of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins for the Arizona Cardinals and Christian Jones’ coin-toss snafu

The Chicago Bears returned to practice Wednesday to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. Along with Justin Fields returning to practice in a limited capacity, here are three things we heard. 1. The Bears are watching the statuses of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson Wants to Guard Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins

Why Jaylon Johnson wants to guard DeAndre Hopkins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Murray will dominate headlines when the Cardinals come to Chicago to take on the Bears this weekend. But defending DeAndre Hopkins will be just as challenging for the secondary. No. 1 cornerback Jaylon Johnson explained on Wednesday what makes guarding him so tough.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to play vs. Bears

As the Bears expected, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will play Sunday at Soldier Field. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed his participation to NFL Network on Sunday morning. Murray — whom the Cardinals said would be a game-time decision as he recovers from a sprained left ankle – was ruled active...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Cardinals' Murray, Hopkins active vs. Bears

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL (all times EST):. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins are active against the Chicago Bears after missing the previous three games because of injuries. Murray (ankle) and Hopkins (hamstring) returned to practice this week. Both players were...
NFL
editorials24.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, more affecting Week 13 rankings

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Devante Parker have combined to miss a season’s worth of games so far, and when any return — perhaps as early as Week 13 — fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions will be affected. Not all appear to be in position to play this week, though, so get the latest updates on these players and how they’ll affect this week’s fantasy rankings.
NFL
On3.com

Kyler Murray addresses Kliff Kingsbury rumors, Lincoln Riley departure

Lincoln Riley turned the college football world upside down on Sunday, leaving Oklahoma for USC. For the first time in a long time, the Sooners have kicked off a nation wide coaching search with plenty names involved. One of the names that have already popped up in Arizona Cardinals head...
NFL
numberfire.com

DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) a GTD for Arizona against Bears

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Week 13 against the Chicago Bears. Hopkins was held out of Friday's practice after turning in back-to-back limited sessions, but the expectation is that he and Kyler Murray (ankle) will both return on Sunday after being sidelined since Week 8. The Cardinals are playing in the early slate for their visit to Chicago, so fantasy managers will know Hopkins' and Murray's availability before lineups lock on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
FOX Sports

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins return to strengthen the Arizona Cardinals

Life has been good for the Arizona Cardinals this season, as they entered Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears with the NFL's best record (9-2). They pushed that record to 10-2 after securing a 33-22 win Sunday in Chicago, but the results were almost secondary to the reinforcements that arrived.
NFL
ESPN

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says team is being cautious with Kyler Murray's injury after last season's finish

TEMPE, Ariz. -- With Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's high left ankle sprain entering its sixth week, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday his quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears will be a game-time decision, in part because of strategy and in part because the memory of last year's tailspin in the final nine games is still fresh in Kingsbury's memory.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray hits DeAndre Hopkins for touchdown on Cardinals’ first drive

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are back. Murray and Hopkins, who have both been out for the last month with injuries, are both back today in Chicago. And it didn’t take them long to make their presence felt. On the Cardinals’ first drive, they went for it on fourth-and-2 and...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Kyler Murray shows Bears what they need to do

For a moment — just a moment — Sunday, it looked as though it might be one of those days for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. On his first play from scrimmage in five weeks — on a cold, rainy, dreary December day in Chicago that he’s not accustomed to — he tried to throw a pass and lost the ball.
NFL
CBS Boston

Kliff Kingsbury Thinks NFL Coach Of The Year Award Should Be Named After Bill Belichick

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is considered by many to be the greatest coach of all time. At the very least, he’s unanimously considered the greatest coach of his generation, standing among the legends like Don Shula, George Halas, and Tom Landry, among others. Yet despite six Super Bowl victories, nearly 300 regular-season wins, and a preposterous 31 postseason wins, Belichick only has three NFL Coach of the Year Awards in his trophy case. A part of that is just a symptom of success, as the award typically goes to the coach who led the team that surpassed expectations the most. With...
NFL
newschain

Kyler Murray inspires Arizona Cardinals to victory over Chicago Bears

The Arizona Cardinals remain on course for the number one seed in the NFC play-offs after improving their record to 10-2 with victory over the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury to throw for two touchdowns and run in two more in the 33-22 win on the road.
NFL

