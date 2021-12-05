ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storms Possible Tonight South Of I-44

By Hewson Beattie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front moving into the area tonight could result in...

CBS 46

FORECAST: Dense Fog Tonight, Storms Saturday

Tonight, we will see low clouds, showers and drizzle with temperatures slowly climbing. Patchy Dense Fog will continue, with visibility reduced to 1/4 of a mile or less. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of North Georgia until 6AM Saturday. Saturday Forecast:. Cloudy, breezy and warm. Afternoon...
Showers and Even a Few Storms Possible For Your Weekend

Drought monitor now has more than 50% of North Carolina in a severe threat. This week’s drought outlook did not take into account Wednesday’s rain. So the rain coming our way for the weekend will likely further help alleviate the drought, but it will not get rid of it. A warm front will slowly lift across the area today. This is already bringing moisture into the southeast and will bring scattered showers over the course of the day. Temps will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon and rise overnight as the front lifts. Expect temps to be in the low 60s by Saturday morning. A front will swing through from the west with a line of showers and storms ahead of the line. A few storms could bring stronger gusts so there is a low-end severe threat. But, this should top our threats for the line Saturday. Highs will reach the low 70s Saturday afternoon. Cool and dry Sunday with temps back in the upper 50s. Temps will climb through the next week into the upper 60s by Thursday.
Nice weather Friday, severe storms possible on Saturday

Today: Scattered clouds, late evening rain and thunderstorm possible (20% PM). High: 49°. Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms develop, gusty winds (100%) Low: 46° (rising) Tomorrow: Rain showers, chance for thunderstorms, gusty winds (100%). High: 63°. Tomorrow night: Chance of showers, decreasing throughout the night (60%). Low: 45°. Sunday: Mostly...
Weather service warns of possible bad storms tonight

Mike Keltner of Adair County Emergency Management released this statement from the National Weather Service concerning possible inclement weather tonight. “The forecast continues to show a round of nighttime storms overnight tonight into Saturday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. This system has a little more punch to it than the one earlier this week, and confidence continues to remain high that any storms that form could produce damaging winds as well as a possible tornado. Unfortunately the timing of these storms will be when most people are asleep.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Arkansas State
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tornado Watch issued for most of the Heartland

Dangerous severe weather possible this evening and overnight. All of the Heartland is under a level 4 out of 5. That means everyone needs to have safe plan for tonight. Where would you go if you are under a warning? Do you have a basement? Can you stay with a friend? The greatest threat will be from 6PM to 3AM, although a few isolated storms are possible as early as 4pm. The tornado threat is very big for tonight, EF2 or greater tornadoes are possible. The storms will be moving very quickly, and damaging winds with the storms is very possible too. Isolated hail and isolated flash flooding will be possible as well.
Severe storms possible Saturday evening

It has been dreary day in Middle Georgia with fog, drizzle, and some cool conditions for most of the day. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for much of the area through 6am Saturday. Make sure you slow down and turn on your low beams if you are driving...
Strong Storms Possible Saturday Evening

Things have been quiet around here when it comes to severe weather. But a strong cold front will be approaching our area Saturday and brings our first risk for severe weather in well over a month. The storm prediction center has our area in a level 1 out of 5 for Saturday evening— mainly after 5pm.
Severe weather is possible tonight and early Saturday morning

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A strong cold front will continue to move toward our region tonight, and severe thunderstorms are expected overnight. Here is the latest update. TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 12am, then occasional thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe. South wind 10-15 mph with gusts...
COLUMBUS, MS
Severe Weather Possible Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. A few strong to severe storms will be possible after midnight, with damaging straight-line wind being the primary threat. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out according to the National Weather Service. Windy conditions along with falling temperatures are expected on Saturday with...
Severe weather possible tonight

Thick fog has developed across central Indiana this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. for a large chunk of the area and several schools are running under a delay due to the low visibility. Click here for an updated list of school delays. The fog...
Strong to severe storms possible Friday, Saturday

Strong to severe storms are possible Friday and Saturday as a storm system moves across the state. The strongest storms are expected to occur in the eastern half of the state, mainly from Friday evening into early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, 3 p.m. — A...
STRONG, AR
Friday Evening Forecast: Watching for severe storms tonight

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with the chance of isolated storms. Temperatures staying the 70s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph. OVERNIGHT: A 40% chance of showers and storms. An isolated severe storm is possible with 60 mph wind gusts as the main threat, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures drop quickly behind the front. […]
Weekend Weather: Warm And Humid But Not As Foggy

Miami (CBSMiami) — It will be warm and muggy this weekend but it may not be quite as foggy as it was Thursday and Friday morning. Light wind and plenty of moisture set the stage for fog to develop each morning. (CBSMiami) Conditions were perfect for wide-spread fog over the past two mornings. Warm and humid air, a clear sky, light breeze, and long December nights. They all came together so that by the time you woke up, dense fog that developed over the interior had worked its way to the east coast metro areas. A stronger ocean breeze will keep us warm but limit fog development this weekend. (CBSMiami) The warm and humid conditions will still be here this weekend but thanks to a stronger breeze, fog may not be as widespread. It will take longer for the wind to become calm here on the east coast. Fog that does develop will typically be confined to the gulf coast and have a tougher time pushing east across the peninsula. Without the fog expect temperatures to warm up even quicker in the morning, but the nice ocean breeze will cool things off in the afternoon and evening.
Isolated severe storms possible Saturday

A strong cold front will bring a line of showers and storms across North Georgia on Saturday afternoon. This line could include an isolated severe storm as it moves across our area. The Storm Prediction Center ha placed all of North Georgia under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe...
