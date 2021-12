1985 was a good year. Nintendo released its home entertainment system; we all were singing along with Phil Collins because he was beyond “rad”; and velour tracksuits and big hair were the coolest things in fashion. Don’t ask me why. That was also the year I graduated from Opelika High School, and I got the best graduation gift ever. My sister and her husband surprised me with an airline ticket — I would be joining them on their trip to London. Have you ever seen an Alabama girl getting the news she’s going to Europe? It’s a sight to behold, I’ll tell you. There was much hugging and crying, followed by even more packing and planning. That floral tapestry suitcase of mine was packed and re-packed so many times it was practically threadbare before we ever hit Atlanta. I was so prepared for my British experience … or so I thought. Here’s something you should know — the English have very distinctive terms and phrases that don’t make much sense to our American ears. The bathroom is the “loo.” If someone is “chuffed,” they’re happy. “Dodgy” means sketchy or iffy. A “kerfuffle” is a fight. Men and women are “blokes” and “birds.” Lukewarm is “tepid.” And if something is a real mess, it’s a “dog’s dinner.”

OPELIKA, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO