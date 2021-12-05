ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys 'R' Us opening flagship store in New Jersey

By Sydney Shea
 5 days ago

Shoppers will soon not have to fret about the chance to be Toys "R" Us kids anymore.

The retail franchise, which closed in 2018, is reopening in New Jersey , likely at some point in December, ahead of the holidays .

"Toys R Us is back and it's back in a mega way," said Yehuda Shmidman, the chairman and CEO of WHP Global and Toys "R" Us, according to a report . "This is going to be our largest format store in America."

The flagship store will occupy two levels at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, reportedly the second-largest mall in the United States.

“Opening in American Dream is sensible as the mall will attract a lot of family shoppers who are potential customers,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of consultancy GlobalData Retail. “The evolution of the format to include things like experiences and an ice cream shop is on point as it gives people reasons to visit over and above simply buying products.”

Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and shut its doors throughout the country in 2018 but collaborated with department store Macy's to continue sales.

