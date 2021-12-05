ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Hearing God in the coming season

Sidney Herald
 5 days ago

As we move into the year 2022, our need to be connected to God is greater than ever. We must hear what Holy Spirit is saying to us. There are a lot of voices trying to distract us from hearing God. God gives us a Kingdom hearing aid to...

www.sidneyherald.com

Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Sidney Herald

We should treasure the Christmas story

Dear God, we are thankful for your goodness to us, especially for the coming of the Christ child who is the Prince of Peace. Help us to remember that the birth of this child was the greatest sign of your love, which makes for peace. Help us to become makers of peace. Help us to remember that peace is more than just a word at Christmas; it is your will for us always. Amen.
RELIGION
waxahachiesun.com

Column: Hearing God's voice

“The Lord is near to all who call upon Him, to all who call upon Him in truth.” Psalm 145:18. Have you ever wondered if God really talks to us? We know He spoke in an audible voice in the days of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. He spoke to Moses, and we all remember how God spoke to Noah, giving him instructions to build the ark. God spoke audibly to His Son, Jesus, while He was with us here on earth, but does God speak to us today in the 21st century?
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: Jesus will come again

Christmas is coming soon. It is easy to tell. We see the signs all around us. What are the signs? We see Christmas decorations in the stores and on houses, we hear Christmas songs on the radio, we see ads on television and in the newspapers. What if we didn’t have all of these things to remind us that Christmas is coming? How would we know? I guess we would just have to look at the calendar.
RELIGION
sfarchdiocese.org

“The Fulfilled Prophecy of a Mestizo Church”

“Many nations shall join themselves to the Lord on that day, and they shall be his people, and he will dwell among you.”. In these words from the prophet Zechariah, we hear an echo of what in the Bible is known as the formula of the Covenant: “I will be your God, and you shall be my people.” This is the Covenant, the “deal” as it were, that God made with His original chosen people of Israel: He would protect them, and they were to worship Him alone. This Covenant was a marriage covenant: God took His people Israel as His bride, to protect her and provide for her, and through her He would bring His life into the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
foxbangor.com

Students give to Shepherd’s God Parents this holiday season

BANGOR — Students from All Saints Roman Catholic School met at Saint John’s Church to give back this holiday season. Students donated goods to Shepherd’s God Parents, an organization that helps expecting mothers in the downtown Bangor area. Some goods include baby gifts like socks, medicine, sippy...
BANGOR, ME
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Sidney Herald

Desiring God more than anything in the world

For those who ponder about the requirements for developing and maintaining a deeper relationship with God, we must include some vital components and one of the most critical is desire. Ask any business person or athlete about what it takes to accomplish a goal and they will always testify about the importance of vision, perseverance, and determination. Likewise, when it comes to drawing nearer to the Lord we must begin with old-fashioned enthusiasm.
RELIGION
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Watch, for the end is near!

"But in those days, after that tribulation, 'the sun shall be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars of heaven shall fall,' and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then they shall see 'the Son of man coming in the clouds' with great power and glory. And then he will send his angels and will assemble his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven." Mark 13:24-27 (Read Mark 13)
RELIGION
Sampson Independent

The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is
RELIGION
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
CBS Baltimore

Reverend Scott Slater Retires After 21 Years With Episcopalian Church

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Reverend Scott Slater is retiring after 21 years with the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland. Scott, who worked since 2010 as canon to the ordinary and chief of staff, is set to retire in July 2022, after the 80th General Convention of The Episcopal Church. No permanent replacement has been named, though Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton will help fill in the position until the new bishop assister can find a new canon to the ordinary. During his time working in the church, Slater “wore many hats” and served with professionalism and a deep spiritual center. “Scott has served this diocese faithfully in...
RELIGION
Sidney Herald

Character education

A while back I took some flack for pointing out that Biden’s inaugural poem was not a poem in any meaningful sense, but had been chosen for the optics of the young would-be poet rather than the quality of the poem. Poetry once taught youth about the heroic past, or...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

