ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK reports 86 new cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, total 246

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJ9Gy_0dEdX7KC00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health security agency on Sunday reported 86 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number identified so far to 246.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Brazil reports 7,765 new coronavirus cases and 234 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours -ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has had 7,765 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 234 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday. The South American country has now registered 22,184,824 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 616,691, according to ministry data, in the world’s second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed ‘if necessary’, No 10 says

Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed if the worst fears about the omicron variant are realised, No 10 says – but declined to say what they will be.Contingency plans, dubbed a ‘Plan C’, have been drawn up by officials which are thought to include the return of table service in pubs and mask-wearing in more settings, in England.Downing Street said it is not “aware” of any document listing the stricter measures being considered, just days after Boris Johnson triggered his Plan B to counter fast-rising omicron cases.But the prime minister’s spokesman said: “We need to keep the characteristics of...
WORLD
Reuters

Mexico reports 199 more deaths from COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 2,992 new COVID-19 cases and 199 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 3,914,706 and the death toll since the pandemic began to 296,385. The health ministry has previously said that the real numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#Uk#Security Agency#Health Security
The Independent

Sturgeon warns of ‘tsunami of infections’ from omicron and says ‘new Covid wave may be starting’

Scotland could see a “tsunami of infections” from the new Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon has said after it recorded 19 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,018 cases in 24 hours.The First Minister told a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure — of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days — now stands at 9,707. An evidence paper published by the Scottish government on Friday says the rate at which cases of the new variant double is between 2.16 days and 2.66 days.As of Thursday, 13.3% of all...
WORLD
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

China's Guangdong reports human infection of H5N6 bird flu

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Saturday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Huizhou. The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktbb.com

US announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in China over human rights

(WASHINGTON) -- The United States will not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the White House announced Monday, citing China's human rights record. The diplomatic boycott means that U.S. athletes will still compete in the Games, which will start in February. The Chinese government responded...
SPORTS
The Independent

French junior finance minister resigns after conviction

A junior finance minister quit the French government Wednesday after being convicted of failing to declare all his wealth and income.The unusual conviction of a minister in office is a stain on the government of President Emmanuel Macron who had promised a wholesale cleanup of political life when he was elected in 2017. Alain Griset, who worked in the Finance Ministry and oversaw relations with small and medium-sized businesses, was convicted of submitting an incomplete wealth declaration to the government transparency authority. He was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence and a three-year suspended ban on holding public...
POLITICS
YourErie

India’s military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crash

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state, the air force said. It said in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident.” The dead included Rawat’s wife. The air force said one officer, Group Capt. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

No SOS before chopper crash killed Indian military chief

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Looted Gilgamesh tablet returns to Iraq in formal ceremony

A small clay tablet dating back 3,500 years and bearing a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh that was looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago and recently recovered from the United States formally returned to Iraq on Tuesday. The $1.7 million cuneiform tablet, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, is one of the world’s oldest surviving works of literature and one of the oldest religious texts. It was found in 1853 as part of a 12-tablet collection in the rubble of the library of Assyrian King Assur Banipal. The tablet was looted from an Iraqi museum...
RELIGION
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy