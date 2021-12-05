UK reports 86 new cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, total 246
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health security agency on Sunday reported 86 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number identified so far to 246.
