Bold, beautiful, passionate about life, family, friends and her art. Her death a year ago is still incomprehensible and her loss palpable. We miss her terribly. In lieu of a memorial service there will be a retrospective show of her art in celebration and in her honor at the RCK Gallery in Stuart, Fla., on April 22, 2022. To view her paintings, visit alicemurdoch.com.

OBITUARIES ・ 1 DAY AGO