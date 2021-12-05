Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 11:03:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County; South Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches today. Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Laramie Range, Platte County, and Goshen County, including the towns of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Lusk, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Buford, and Vedauwoo. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
