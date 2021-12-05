ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 05:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations around an inch. Northwest winds may gust up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Mackinac, Western Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Mackinac; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Mackinac and Western Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 03:01:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches today. Storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...North Laramie Range including the towns of Garrett and Esterbrook. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range Gusty Winds from Trims Camp South Winds gusting near 40 mph developing today south of Trims Camps along the Richardson Highway will produce blowing and drifting snow. North winds will persist into Sunday before diminishing. Blowing snow may reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times, while drifting snow may impact travel through the area. Drivers should be prepared for difficult winter driving conditions and keep appropriate winter gear available. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Persistent snowfall has ended for the area. Isolated snow showers remain possible throughout the afternoon, but impacts are expected to be minor for most areas.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total three day snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts near peaks and ridgelines. Winds will gust as high as 35 MPH. Additional snow accumulations are also likely in the Tuesday to Wednesday time period, and warnings or advisories may be extended. * WHERE...The Lost River Range and Frank Church Wilderness, including Clayton. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, and again Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. In addition to falling snow, areas of blowing snow will also be possible. Commutes will likely be impacted.
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and Glens Falls area including northern Washington County of eastern New York and for southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blowing Snow#Eastern Alaska Range#Akst#A Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Eastern Cherry, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Brown; Eastern Cherry; Keya Paha; Rock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Eastern Cherry, Keya Paha, Brown and Rock Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
BROWN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 15:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected with low visibility expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch is expected. Expect visibilities of one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...In Passes. * WHEN...3 PM today to 6 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts up to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind chill 40 below zero to 55 below zero expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and Glens Falls area including northern Washington County of eastern New York and for southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Mackinac, Western Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Mackinac; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Mackinac and Western Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Maine. portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 39 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Armstrong, Collingsworth, Donley, Hartley, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED ON SATURDAY .A cold air mass will be difficult to scour out of the region Saturday morning as much warmer air tries to surge in from the southwest. The combination of warm air overriding the cold will support a period of perhaps sleet but most likely freezing rain. Slowly cold air will erode from southwest to northeast through the day. Some slippery travel is expected, especially on untreated surfaces or secondary roads. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Maine. portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow are likely to fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta area. This could cause significant travel problems, at times, during the mentioned time period. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph over exposed terrain. For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, northern portions of Klamath County including Highway 97 near Chemult and Crescent and southeastward to Winter Rim. For the Winter Weather Advisory, highway 140 near Beatty and Bly. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall on Saturday night into Sunday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow are likely to fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta area. This could cause significant travel problems, at times, during the mentioned time period. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph over high exposed terrain. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes highways 97, 395, 140 and 139 in addition to the cities of Klamath Falls and Lakeview. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the Snow will fall on Saturday night into Sunday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Osage County in central Missouri South central Warren County in east central Missouri Central Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Owensville around 655 PM CST. Rosebud and Drake around 700 PM CST. Gerald around 705 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beaufort, New Haven, Washington and Union. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 615 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deport, or 7 miles northwest of Hagansport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Beaverdams, Goodlake, America, Johntown, Bokhoma, Almont and Harts Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy