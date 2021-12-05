Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow are likely to fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta area. This could cause significant travel problems, at times, during the mentioned time period. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph over exposed terrain. For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, northern portions of Klamath County including Highway 97 near Chemult and Crescent and southeastward to Winter Rim. For the Winter Weather Advisory, highway 140 near Beatty and Bly. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall on Saturday night into Sunday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO