Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 05:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Central Mountains, West Central Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 02:30:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, locally up to 5 inches in the Zuni Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow packed or icy road conditions. This includes portions of I-40. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Areas of blowing snow may reduce visibility.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 39 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Armstrong, Collingsworth, Donley, Hartley, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, west central, and western Maine. portions of central and northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 3 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...From 7 AM to 3 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot by NWS

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot by NWS

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED ON SATURDAY .A cold air mass will be difficult to scour out of the region Saturday morning as much warmer air tries to surge in from the southwest. The combination of warm air overriding the cold will support a period of perhaps sleet but most likely freezing rain. Slowly cold air will erode from southwest to northeast through the day. Some slippery travel is expected, especially on untreated surfaces or secondary roads. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations in the mountains up to one inch and ice accumulations elsewhere around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, west central, and western Maine. portions of central and northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow are likely to fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta area. This could cause significant travel problems, at times, during the mentioned time period. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph over remote exposed terrain. For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch after Sunday, additional snow accumulations of up to 20 inches possible. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, generally locations above 5500 feet in south eastern Siskiyou County, but also including the town of Tennant. For the Winter Weather Advisory, Highway 97 including the pass at Grass Lake. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall on Saturday night into Sunday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Osage County in central Missouri South central Warren County in east central Missouri Central Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Owensville around 655 PM CST. Rosebud and Drake around 700 PM CST. Gerald around 705 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beaufort, New Haven, Washington and Union. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow are likely to fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta area. This could cause significant travel problems, at times, during the mentioned time period. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph over exposed terrain and near Weed. For the Winter Storm Watch after Sunday, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible over the higher terrain, lower totals in the valleys. * WHERE...Shasta Valley, including the cities of Weed, Hilt and small section of I-5. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This multi-day snowfall event has the potential to be extremely impacting, especially at and above 4,000 feet, so please stay tuned for updates if you live in, near, or are thinking of traveling through this area during this time period. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 615 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deport, or 7 miles northwest of Hagansport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Beaverdams, Goodlake, America, Johntown, Bokhoma, Almont and Harts Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, west central, and western Maine. portions of central and northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Marion, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Huron; Knox; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Richland; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Craighead, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 20:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Craighead; Greene The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Greene County in eastern Arkansas Western Craighead County in eastern Arkansas * Until 900 PM CST. * At 814 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Tuckerman, or 8 miles northeast of Newport, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cash and Egypt around 830 PM CST. Bono around 835 PM CST. Jonesboro, Lake Frierson State Park and Walcott around 845 PM CST. Brookland and Crowleys Ridge State Park around 850 PM CST. Paragould around 900 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Needham, Apt, Herman, Valley View, Dryden, Farrville, Dorothy, Risher, Winesburg and Gilkerson. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Monroe, Martin, southeastern Greene, Lawrence and Daviess Counties through 915 PM EST At 830 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Washington, or 13 miles northeast of Petersburg, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bedford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:43:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GREENE...CRAIGHEAD...NORTHERN POINSETT AND WESTERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES At 642 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Weiner, or 11 miles northwest of Harrisburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado, quarter size hail, and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Greenfield around 650 PM CST. Jonesboro and Brookland around 705 PM CST. Lake City around 710 PM CST. Monette around 720 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hergett, Apt, Vail, Valley View, Macey, Schug, Gum Point, Farrville, Lester and Maple Grove. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky North central Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 930 PM CST. * At 848 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Nortonville, or 7 miles east of Dawson Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mortons Gap around 855 PM CST. Graham around 905 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Greenville, Central City and Powderly. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 98 and 111. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 39 and 65. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 25 and 34. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Northeastern Trigg County in western Kentucky South central Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 900 PM CST. * At 826 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cobb, or 7 miles north of Cadiz, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cobb around 830 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Crofton. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 55 and 60. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 99 and 102. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 21 and 27. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

