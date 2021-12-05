Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow are likely to fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta area. This could cause significant travel problems, at times, during the mentioned time period. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph over exposed terrain and near Weed. For the Winter Storm Watch after Sunday, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible over the higher terrain, lower totals in the valleys. * WHERE...Shasta Valley, including the cities of Weed, Hilt and small section of I-5. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This multi-day snowfall event has the potential to be extremely impacting, especially at and above 4,000 feet, so please stay tuned for updates if you live in, near, or are thinking of traveling through this area during this time period. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

