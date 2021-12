It was a dark, rainy night filled with missed opportunities. Thanksgiving evening was not very festive for Mississippi State folks. Ole Miss made plays when they were there to be made and won the 94th Battle for the Golden Egg 31-21. Quite simply, the Bulldogs did not take advantage of their chances to make it a better game. A win was there for the taking, but like three straight sure touchdown passes to close the first half, Mississippi State let it slip away.

