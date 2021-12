BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Tuesday night. GOLD STAR: Alex Nedeljkovic was stellar between the pipes for the Red Wings even if the Bruins didn’t truly make him work for too many of the 41 saves. Still, he had a nice stop on a David Pastrnak net drive where he knifed in behind the defense for a point-blank chance and had to help kill off a Bruins PP after they’d already scored on the 5-on-3 advantage to tie it up. Through it all the Red Wings goaltender didn’t blink or let up in any soft ones while waiting for the dam to break in the third period once the Bruins took a retaliation penalty that ended up losing them the game. The win improves Nedeljkovic to 8-3-3 on the season as he’s truly become a goaltender the Red Wings can rely on after uncertain play between the pipes for Detroit over the last few seasons.

