ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

People Share the Things That We Really Need to Stop Romanticizing as a Society

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago

There are definitely some things abound in society that we need to reevaluate. One thing that comes to the...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
So Md News.com

'We're doing really cool things in those spaces'

James Ian has experienced plenty of success in life as a singer, songwriter, actor and poet, but he also struggled since being diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when he was in his teens. And to help highlight the struggles those with spinal muscular atrophy, known as SMA, and other disabilities...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
Jalopnik

What’s One Thing The Next Generation Of Car People Needs To Know?

Back in my day, we had to make do with just a cassette player, none of this new fangled Apple Car Play malarky. That’s how old people speak to the younger generation all the time, right?. Well, that’s exactly how I’m hoping today’s question doesn’t go. That’s because we’re...
CARS
lhsdoi.com

The Importance of Romanticizing Your Life

Note: This piece is a staff editorial, which is an opinion article meant to reflect the opinions of the Drops of Ink staff. Because of this, the author’s name does not appear alongside the story, as the opinions shared in here are based on class discussions about the topic among the 20 DOI staff members. The staff is composed of students of all grades from a variety of backgrounds and experiences; therefore, the editorial speaks to the publication’s view on a subject and is not representative of each staff member’s exact view on the issue at hand.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Tribune

Dayle Webster: We need to stop giving in to fear

Guess what everyone, there’s another variant. Remember when we shut everything down, restrictions and mandates only for “2 weeks” to straighten the curve? Now it’s been almost 2 years. We’ve tried lockdowns, shutdowns, mandated masks and over the past few months mandated vaccines. Yet, we are no closer to getting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drug Lords
yoursun.com

We need to stop demonizing food

A delightful meme is making the rounds on social media, just in time for the diet industry’s annual holiday finger-wagging. It skewers the ridiculous advice that shows up every year, as predictable as a mall Santa, reminding us how much exercise it takes to counteract the naughty calories in a typical holiday meal. (“Nine hours of casual downhill skiing” will forever be my favorite, courtesy of a Huffington Post slideshow on how to burn 3,000 calories — the average consumed at Thanksgiving, apparently.)
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Covid travel restrictions are easy to impose – but what we really need right now is clarity

Once again the government faces the charge that it has acted too late in introducing restrictions to try to curb the spread of Covid-19, in this case in response to the spread of the omicron variant. The stable door, it is alleged, is being shut after the horse has bolted. No 10 has also been attacked for overreacting to the new variant, predictably by the travel industry, but less predictably by the World Health Organisation. The WHO made the general point that blanket bans would not prevent the spread of omicron, saying they were an attack on global solidarity.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Woman admits abusing pet marmoset she offered cocaine and flushed toilet on

A woman has pleaded guilty to abusing her pet marmoset, including offering cocaine to the primate and attempting to flush it down the toilet. A court heard how Vicki Holland was aggressive towards the primate, which is native to tropical forests in Central and South America. The monkey’s treatment was shown to the RSPCA after videos were discovered on Holland’s phone by Gwent police after a drug raid at her home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Mum-of-21 shares incredible tour of their enormous home, including a library and the kids have their own bathroom

THE parents of 21 kids, Jared and Shelly Wallace have shown off their enormous home that leaves plenty of room for their large brood. Although one would expect with such a large family like the Wallaces's would struggle to make room for everyone, the popular YouTubers - who go by the name "Crazy Middles" boast a stunningly large house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Government website wrongly tells people to wait six months for Covid booster jab

The government website is incorrectly informing over-40s that they need to wait at least six months after their second Covid vaccine dose to receive a booster jab.This is despite a change in guidance from the UK’s vaccination watchdog, announced at the end of last month, that said booster doses should be offered at a minimum of three months after completion of the primary course.Originally, people were told to wait six months before getting a third dose, but the arrival of the omicron variant pushed the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to shorten the waiting period.The error is located...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Nigerian Medical Student, Self-Taught Artist, Goes Viral After Posting Illustration Of Black Baby In the Womb

A medical student from Nigeria took it upon himself to solve a major problem in the healthcare industry—lack of Black representation in textbooks and diagrams. Chidiebere Sunday Ibe, 25, recently went viral after posting an illustration he created of a Black mother and fetus on social media. The first-year student at Ukraine’s Kyiv Medical University taught himself to draw while on lockdown and has been spreading the message of medical equity and inclusion ever since, Artnet.com reported.
WORLD
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy