Batterson's ballot: The next-to-final countdown

By Steve Batterson
Quad-Cities Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a decision to make at the top of my ballot following Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC title game on Saturday. Move the Tide up from third, the position they held a week ago, following a quality win over a top-ranked opponent or slide Michigan up one...

What’s next for USC? Season finale against Cal

Where: California Memorial Stadium (Berkeley) USC update: The Trojans were officially eliminated from bowl contention with Saturday’s 35-31 loss to No. 13 BYU, making this weekend’s game against Cal the final date of the season for USC. … This was originally supposed to be played the second weekend of November but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Cal. So far, it is the only game delayed by the virus this season in college football. … Health remains a question for the Trojans as they prepare for Cal. QB Kedon Slovis (lower leg) has been sidelined for three weeks and RB Keaontay Ingram (ribs) missed the game against the Cougars after being limited in practice this week. … USC has won 15 of the last 16 meetings with the Golden Bears, including a 41-17 road win in 2019.
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Countdown begins for Georgia-UGA championship game Saturday. About those changes at Georgia Tech. Cedartown, Calhoun in semi-finals Friday night. Falcons, Braves updates.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. HIGH SCHOOL. Friday’s games:. Calhoun hosts Blessed Trinity. Cedartown at Carver. John McClellan’s high school football...
Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
Hawkeyes, Cylcones headed to Orlando

Iowa and Iowa State will conclude the 2021 football season in Orlando. The Hawkeyes and Cyclones both accepted invitations Sunday to play in bowls in the Florida city. Iowa will return New Year's Day to the site of one of its most storied football victories, facing Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, while Iowa State will play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.
Bluder wins 800th as Hawkeyes roll

IOWA CITY — Lisa Bluder found more reasons to celebrate beyond a milestone victory on Sunday. The University of Iowa women’s basketball coach did win the 800th game of a coaching career that began at St. Ambrose when the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes beat Michigan State 88-61 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena but she appreciated more than that.
Hawkeyes find familiar faces in Citrus opponent

IOWA CITY – Iowa hasn’t played a football game in Orlando since 2005, but there will a familiarity to it all when the Hawkeyes face Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. A familiar coach – the Wildcats’ Mark Stoops is a former Hawkeye defensive back. A familiar quarterback – Kentucky’s quarterback...
