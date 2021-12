WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With many Vermont towns now reinstating mask mandates, who’s going to enforce the new rules?. In Williston, the select board chair says it’s going to be up to the police, but officials say it’s unlikely anyone will face the $50 fine, which increases after each offense. That’s because police won’t be stationed in busy areas to crack down on people ignoring the mandate. They can also issue warnings instead of handing out a civil offense.

WILLISTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO