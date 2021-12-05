Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Gets green light from coach

The Arizona Cardinals remain on course for the number one seed in the NFC play-offs after improving their record to 10-2 with victory over the Chicago Bears Quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury to throw for two touchdowns and run in two more in the 33-22 win on the road.Murray’s opposite number, Andy Dalton, threw four interceptions as the Bears slipped to 4-8.Good to be back 👌 pic.twitter.com/ToCgNGmP3N— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 5, 2021Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes and Chris Godwin set a team record with 15 receptions as the Tampa...

