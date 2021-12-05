ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Gets green light from coach

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Stacey Dales of NFL Network that Murray (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, will play. Murray will be officially announced as Arizona's...

www.cbssports.com

Mercury News

3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, including the possible returns of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins for the Arizona Cardinals and Christian Jones’ coin-toss snafu

The Chicago Bears returned to practice Wednesday to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. Along with Justin Fields returning to practice in a limited capacity, here are three things we heard. 1. The Bears are watching the statuses of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and...
NFL
numberfire.com

Kyler Murray (ankle) hopeful to return for Cardinals this week

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) said he is "hopeful" he will play in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears. Murray practiced on Wednesday and he seems on track to play for the first time since Week 8. DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is also expected to return for Sunday's matchup with the Bears.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cardinals Rumors: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins in Line for Injury Returns vs. Bears

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are in line to return from injury for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, barring any setbacks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Murray has been out since Week 9 with an ankle injury, while Hopkins has also been sidelined...
NFL
Yardbarker

Notable Numbers: Kyler Murray, A.J. Green, Road Dominance

The Cardinals have a chance to tie an NFL record in Chicago Sunday if they can defeat the Bears by at least 10 points. Only two other times in league history has a team won seven consecutive road games within a single season with each victory by at least 10 points: The Dallas Cowboys in 1968 and the San Francisco 49ers in 1984.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Four total touchdowns in return

Murray (ankle) completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cardinals' 33-22 win over the Bears on Sunday. He also rushed 10 times for 59 yards and another pair of scores. Murray and top wideout DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) both made their returns...
NFL
tucsonpost.com

Cardinals celebrate Kyler Murray's return with win in Chicago

Kyler Murray passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his return from injury and the defense snagged four interceptions as the visiting Arizona Cardinals defeated the Chicago Bears 33-22 on Sunday for their third win in four games. Arizona (10-2) remained atop the NFC while clinching its...
NFL
The Independent

Kyler Murray inspires Arizona Cardinals to victory over Chicago Bears

The Arizona Cardinals remain on course for the number one seed in the NFC play-offs after improving their record to 10-2 with victory over the Chicago Bears Quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury to throw for two touchdowns and run in two more in the 33-22 win on the road.Murray’s opposite number, Andy Dalton, threw four interceptions as the Bears slipped to 4-8.Good to be back 👌 pic.twitter.com/ToCgNGmP3N— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 5, 2021Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes and Chris Godwin set a team record with 15 receptions as the Tampa...
NFL
FanSided

Kyler Murray returns to lead Cardinals over Bears on the road

Coming off of the bye week and a three-game layoff, Kyler Murray picked up where he left off and led the Arizona Cardinals to a big win over the Chicago Bears. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray only threw the ball 15 times against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but he made the most out of his opportunities, throwing for two touchdowns and posting a 136.9 quarterback rating.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray hits DeAndre Hopkins for touchdown on Cardinals’ first drive

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are back. Murray and Hopkins, who have both been out for the last month with injuries, are both back today in Chicago. And it didn’t take them long to make their presence felt. On the Cardinals’ first drive, they went for it on fourth-and-2 and...
NFL
