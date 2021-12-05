College Football Weekend & Other Recent Games, Focus on the 2022 Draft

My five takes about Notre Dame football as it prepares for its final game of the regular season. 1. A few weeks ago, I wanted to write that there was no way Notre Dame was going to make the College Football Playoffs. I was stopped thankfully by my editor, who clearly has a more informed longer view of how this winding road can go. About a week ago, I wrote that it was better for the Irish not to play in the playoffs because it couldn’t compete with Georgia. I’m backtracking again because why not? The number of elite players on this team, like Michael Mayer, Kyren Williams, Isaiah Foskey, JD Bertrand, and Kyle Hamilton (if he plays) deserves the biggest stage possible. That’s just a partial list, too. Also, playing this year in the CFP isn’t just about this team. The Irish are poised to be even better next year. Get the experience. And yes, there is a good chance it will happen.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO