NFL

College Football Weekend & Other Recent Games, Focus on the 2022 Draft

By FloridaGMen
Big Blue View
 5 days ago

I watched a lot of championship college football on Saturday, and the days before, as a number of big games had a lot of potential draft targets for the 2022 draft. Also, many you have already been commenting on certain players, and these games gave me a chance to focus in...

www.bigblueview.com

Post-Bulletin

1946: College football teams selected for Tobacco, Cigar, Oil bowl games

The Lake City Historical Society has released its 1997 calendar, “Country School Days II.” Now on sale, the calendar includes historical photos of old schools across Wabasha County and vignettes written by former teachers. 1971 — 50 years ago. Fire swept through the McNeilus Auto Parts building, causing an estimated...
LAKE CITY, MN
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: College Football Playoff, Michael Mayer, Game Prediction

My five takes about Notre Dame football as it prepares for its final game of the regular season. 1. A few weeks ago, I wanted to write that there was no way Notre Dame was going to make the College Football Playoffs. I was stopped thankfully by my editor, who clearly has a more informed longer view of how this winding road can go. About a week ago, I wrote that it was better for the Irish not to play in the playoffs because it couldn’t compete with Georgia. I’m backtracking again because why not? The number of elite players on this team, like Michael Mayer, Kyren Williams, Isaiah Foskey, JD Bertrand, and Kyle Hamilton (if he plays) deserves the biggest stage possible. That’s just a partial list, too. Also, playing this year in the CFP isn’t just about this team. The Irish are poised to be even better next year. Get the experience. And yes, there is a good chance it will happen.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Buffalo Rumblings

2022 NFL Draft: Week 13 college football prospect preview & live chat

Rivalry Week is here—one of the more exciting weeks in College Football. This week is famous for featuring historic in-state (and out of state) matchups such Ohio State-Michigan, Ole Miss-Mississippi, or Alabama-Auburn in the Iron Bowl and this time will be no different. That’s not even counting Saturday’s Game of the Week. It’s not uncommon to see certain prospects shine the brightest on these types of stages. So, let’s talk about the games, leave questions on prospects, and enjoy the weekend!
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans weigh in on ugly start to FSU-Florida game

Florida-Florida State used to be a big-time rivalry. It’s still an intense game for the 2 fan bases, but it is no longer as relevant nationally as it has been in the recent past. On Saturday in Gainesville, the Seminoles and Gators both entered the game with 5-6 records, meaning...
FLORIDA STATE
NFLDraftBible

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - Saturday 11/27

How to Watch College Football Games Today - Saturday, November 27th, 2021. The week of college football games kicks off with a bang, as Ohio State heads to Michigan to take on the Wolverines at noon. The game has major implications with the Buckeyes now ranked second and Michigan ranked sixth. Oklahoma heads to Oklahoma State for an in-state battle, with the Cowboys coming in at four-point favorites. The Sooners have dropped down to 13 in the rankings, while the Cowboys have soared to number nine. That game kicks off at 7:30. For more game-times and betting lines, view the rest below.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

ESNY’s College Football Top 10 Power Rankings — Championship Weekend

The money is on the table in conference championship games!. All over college football this past weekend, the arch rival who was used to losing stood up and punched their opponent in the mouth. Auburn gave Alabama one helluva game. Michigan finally beat Ohio State. Oklahoma State finally beat Oklahoma...
NFL
Person
Matt Corral
whtc.com

Regular season finales in college football this weekend for Michigan teams

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Central Michigan University, and Eastern Michigan University all wrap up their college regular seasons over the next two days. Number-five U of M hosts rival number-two Ohio State at noon tomorrow. Number-12 Michigan State kicks off against...
MICHIGAN STATE
NCAA.com

The college football fan's guide to conference championship weekend

Conference championship week of the 2021 college football season is here with conference titles and postseason positioning on the line. Here are all of the conference championship games this week:. Conference Matchup. ACC No. 15 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Wake Forest. Big Ten No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Addicted To Quack

College Game Day Weekend Open Thread

So many Friday games that I thought it wise to post this a day early. Enjoy the games, and enjoy your weekend, errrrrrrybody. (All game times listed are PST) Now watch the Bearcats choke and blow their shot at the playoffs. 1:00 - Colorado at #19 Utah, FOX. Dear Buffs—...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Monday Night Football picks and prop bets: The Seahawks and Football Team battle to ruin the other's draft pick

The Washington Football Team, relative to its own mediocrity, is on a heater right now. The reigning NFC East champs are 2-0 following their Week 9 bye, both upset wins keeping their slim playoff hopes alive despite a 2-6 start. A win Monday night would put them two games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the division with two rivalry game matchups looming in the season’s final stretch. It’s not likely Washington fights its way back to repeat as division winners, but it’s still possible.
NFL
NBC Miami

NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Still Streaking After All These Games

The month of December has finally arrived - and while the world of college football is taking off for a few weeks in the Sunshine State, Florida’s longest tenured NFL team seems to have decided they don’t want 2021 to end after the regular season. Entering this weekend, the Miami...
NFL
UPI News

College football, NFL, soccer, golf lead weekend sports schedule

MIAMI, Dec. 3 (UPI) -- College football conference championship games, the MLS Cup Playoffs and a PGA Tour golf tournament highlight the weekend sports schedule. The NFL, NBA, NHL and college basketball regular seasons also continue. College football's regular season is over and postseason bowls start later this month. But...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

College football focus: EUREKA! Haskins breaks out for Michigan

Hassan Haskins was an unusual recruiting case out of high school. The Eureka High product was not widely pursued, yet he received an offer from Michigan and was given a chance to become a running back for a pre-eminent college program. He showed why coach Jim Harbaugh wanted him Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE

