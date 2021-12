MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are three men who have been arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs and cells phones into the Penal Farm. On Nov. 27, the Deputy Administrator for the Shelby County Corrections told other members of law enforcement that a recorded phone call with two inmates, Quincey Asque and Calvin Evans, with Marquiz Showers, revealed a group was going to attempt to smuggle drugs into the Penal Farm, an affidavit read.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO