Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after 14 die

By NINIEK KARMINI, AGOES BASOEKI - Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers were sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud in search of survivors a day after the highest volcano on Java island erupted with fury, killing at least 14 people with searing gas and ash. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed...

