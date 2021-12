BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A Ron Richmond touchdown reception from Cannon Link pulled the Pakrway Panthers within seven of Acadiana, but the Rams were too much in the end. Parkway’s season came to an end in the Class 5A Quarterfinals, 42-14. The Panthers were the final team standing in District 1-5A, defeating defending state runner-up Alexandria and 2-seed Captain Shreve during their playoff run.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO