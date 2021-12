A military helicopter carrying India’s defence chief Bipin Rawat crashed in a southern state on Wednesday, killing at least four people, according to the state broadcaster. General Rawat, 63, and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among 14 people travelling in the chopper, but there is no immediate confirmation of the condition of the Chief of Defence staff (CDS) or his wife.The Indian Air Force confirmed that General Rawat was inside the helicopter at the time and had taken a flight to Sulur earlier on Wednesday. The crash took place in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu state, shortly after...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO