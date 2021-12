Gary Sohrweid has worn many hats over the years both literally and figuratively. The 82-year-old — known for his Western attire, especially his cowboy hats and boots — was an art teacher at Evergreen High School for 30 years, has been a member of Evergreen Lutheran Church for 55 years and instrumental in organizing its annual Grove Sale, volunteered at the National Western Stock Show for more than 20 years, is involved in area theater groups, and has taken and taught art classes at Center of the Arts Evergreen.

EVERGREEN, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO